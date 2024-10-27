How To DIY Your Own Pumpkin Pie Spice This Season

Pumpkin spice is a pretty ubiquitous ingredient in the kinds of recipes that start appearing in August each year and don't die off until mid-January. Sure, you can use the store-bought spice blend. But if you don't already have it in the pantry, pumpkin pie spice couldn't be easier to DIY. A standard template involves combining six parts of cinnamon, two parts each of ginger and allspice, and one part each of nutmeg and ground clove. If you're making your own blend, though, you can tweak the amounts of the spices as you see fit. We asked Jerrelle Guy, a food blogger and author of "Black Girl Baking", and she told us she certainly puts her own spin on it.

While Guy does say "Premixed pumpkin pie spice is really convenient and usually works great," she enjoys making her own blend. She likes to start with the standard five-spice blend, but doesn't leave it at that. As she tells us, "I like playing around with different complementary spices and ingredients like crushed Sichuan peppercorns, vanilla sugar, ground star anise, espresso powder, or orange zest." Other bakers may add black pepper or cayenne to jazz up their own pumpkin spice blends, but adding to the mix isn't the only way to customize your pumpkin pie spice. You can also leave out any of the spices you don't really care for, as long as you don't touch the cinnamon. Cinnamon is non-negotiable. But if you want to drop one or two others (particularly the allspice or cloves), go right ahead.