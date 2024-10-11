When the leaves start to turn and cooler weather hits, there's just something about turning on the oven for some fall baking. While pumpkin anything is certainly an excellent choice, this homemade "autumn harvest" Chex mix recipe serves up fall flavor plus a dose of childhood nostalgia. The mix of Chex cereal, pretzels, and pecans coated in a sweet and salty pumpkin spice glaze is enough to get your taste buds ready for fall, and the apple chips and candy corn are an extra nod to the flavors of autumn.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "Fall brings a sense of coziness in the Midwest where I live, so when it's sweater weather, I love to make a batch of Chex mix to warm up the house (bonus: it also makes the house smell amazing)." This version has that irresistible sweet and salty combination, and lots of texture — it's crispy, crunchy, and chewy — excellent for game day food, a treat for a class party, or a fun snack for after school.