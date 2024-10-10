Ree Drummond Gets Fall Festivities Started With A Twist On A Classic Cocktail

While we love Drummond's recipe, part of the fun of making your own cocktails is experimenting. If you have time on your hands, try using different ingredients to infuse your margaritas with a taste of autumn. To garnish, for instance, you could use cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, ginger or cloves. Any of these will kick up the cocktail to the next level. You can also substitute the orange juice for other more fall-appropriate juices like cranberry or pear. The choice mostly depends on the flavor profile that you want. Both cranberry and pear could be very sweet, but they can also be fresh if diluted in other liquids. Play around with proportions until you get your desired result.

And if you're one to want pumpkin spice-flavored everything as soon as the air turns cold, don't be afraid to add some pumpkin pie spice to the recipe. You can either use this for the sweet rim, or you can sprinkle it on top of the cocktail for a more powerful flavor. For a more herbal effect, add fresh rosemary to the cocktail at the end. If you want to get very fancy, carefully burn the top of the rosemary, and allow it to smoke for a few seconds. This will give your cocktail a smoky flavor that will be hard to imitate. Finally, don't be afraid to pair up your fall drink with delicious desserts like an apple or pear galette.