Your Next Pumpkin Beer Needs A Festive Sweet Rim

There's no need to wait until October for fall — stores stock up on pumpkin-flavored everything as soon as August ends, so you might as well indulge your autumnal side. Maybe you've already been sipping on a pumpkin spice latte in the crisp morning air. So what better way to celebrate the end of the workday than a tall pour of a pumpkin ale?

Though pumpkin beer remains controversial among beer geeks and casual drinkers alike, it's still a fixture of the season. In some parts of the country, pumpkin brews are dressed up with a festive rim of sugar, cinnamon, and other seasonal spices that help transform yet another novelty into something that could, if you'll let it, stand beside other classics like the PSL or boozy eggnog.

The simplest way to do it at home is with a wide, shallow bowl of cinnamon and sugar. Wet the rim of a beer glass with honey, simple syrup, or citrus juice, then gently dip it into the cinnamon sugar mixture — presto! But we can definitely make this even more befitting of the fall holidays with some extra ingredients.