When Pie Is Too Much Work, Make A Galette Instead
The phrase that something is "easy as pie" is hugely misleading. The art of preparing and baking a beautiful pie may be simple for some who have been practicing their skills for years, but even many intermediate bakers find this classic sweet daunting. Now, if the phrase were "easy as a galette", then it would make a bit more sense. The funny thing is, a pie and a galette are basically composed of the same elements: pie dough and filling. But galettes don't require any pans or molds, crust-crimping, or blind baking. All you need are your own two hands.
A "galette" can actually refer to several types of pastries, from specific cakes or cookies to a type of crêpe from Brittany, France. But for the sake of this article, we're talking about the galette that is basically a freeform pie or tart. To prepare this dish, you make a standard pie dough (don't forget to use lard), roll it into a large circle, place your filling (usually some type of fruit) in the center, and use your hands to fold up the edges of the dough so it holds in the filling and creates a barrier from leakage. Ironically, the more rustic a galette appears, the more appetizing it looks. Of course, there are certain steps you can take to polish up the final appearance, like dotting the filling with butter, brushing the crust with an egg wash, and perhaps sprinkling on some raw or turbinado sugar.
If your galette comes out looking less than perfect, you've done something right, which is one of the major appeals of this delicious pastry.
Galettes for dessert and dinner, too
Any type of fruit that you can put into a pie can also be used in a galette. Since these pastries showcase the filling, use the best fruit you can find, or basically what's in season. In the spring, strawberries, rhubarb, apricots, and cherries make wonderful fillings. In summer, you can go stone fruit-wild with peaches, nectarines, and plums, not to mention any type of berry and ripe figs. Apples, pears, or a combination of the two, with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg create a cozy, autumnal dessert.
The only thing that might be better than a sweet galette might be a savory one. You can make a meal out of almost anything when it's wrapped in flaky, buttery pastry and served warm from the oven. Heirloom tomatoes in the summer make a gorgeous filling for galettes, especially when you add in a cheese base and some fresh green herbs on top. Other ideas are wild mushrooms, ricotta, onions, and bacon; gruyère cheese, asparagus, and crispy shallots; leeks, hearty winter greens, lemon zest, and burrata cheese; butternut squash, sage, and crispy pancetta; and beets with goat cheese and a salad of arugula dressed in olive oil and lemon juice on top.
You can also combine sweet and savory flavors in a galette; think prosciutto, mozzarella, and figs, or fresh peaches with ham and ricotta cheese. As long as the filling isn't too wet or saucy, you can put just about everything in a galette and get tasty results.