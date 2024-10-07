When Pie Is Too Much Work, Make A Galette Instead

The phrase that something is "easy as pie" is hugely misleading. The art of preparing and baking a beautiful pie may be simple for some who have been practicing their skills for years, but even many intermediate bakers find this classic sweet daunting. Now, if the phrase were "easy as a galette", then it would make a bit more sense. The funny thing is, a pie and a galette are basically composed of the same elements: pie dough and filling. But galettes don't require any pans or molds, crust-crimping, or blind baking. All you need are your own two hands.

A "galette" can actually refer to several types of pastries, from specific cakes or cookies to a type of crêpe from Brittany, France. But for the sake of this article, we're talking about the galette that is basically a freeform pie or tart. To prepare this dish, you make a standard pie dough (don't forget to use lard), roll it into a large circle, place your filling (usually some type of fruit) in the center, and use your hands to fold up the edges of the dough so it holds in the filling and creates a barrier from leakage. Ironically, the more rustic a galette appears, the more appetizing it looks. Of course, there are certain steps you can take to polish up the final appearance, like dotting the filling with butter, brushing the crust with an egg wash, and perhaps sprinkling on some raw or turbinado sugar.

If your galette comes out looking less than perfect, you've done something right, which is one of the major appeals of this delicious pastry.