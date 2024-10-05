How To Add Pumpkin Pie Flavor To Overnight Oats
As the leaves change (in some places) and we begin to embrace traditions like the yearly "Gilmore Girls" rewatch, the need to incorporate pumpkin into every recipe starts to take over. Obsessing over pumpkins around this time of year is normal and we are in big support of this trend. There's no reason that we shouldn't be enjoying pumpkin pie flavored everything, including overnight oats.
Overnight oats are a simple, easy to make recipe that keeps everyone from working adults to playing toddlers feeling refreshed and full with very little effort. For those who are invested in these particular flavors and don't want to wait for autumn, pumpkin pie flavored overnight oats are something that can be made any time of year. All you have to do is pick up a can of pumpkin puree from the grocery store to add it to the standard overnight oats process. Yes, they do stock this ingredient all year long, not just when Thanksgiving is on the horizon.
Easier than pie, actually
After taking some time to read up on how they do it over at Quaker Oats, we know that adding pumpkin puree doesn't take a bunch of extra preparation. Just gather your normal ingredients like dry oats, milk, yogurt and other spices that would normally be found in pumpkin pie. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger are the usual suspects. Layer these main ingredients starting with the oats and a dash of milk to cover them entirely. Before pouring in your yogurt, mix your chosen spices with the pumpkin puree and pour over the oats. Once you're finished with the pumpkin puree mix, add the yogurt on top and you're good to seal the containers and store them in the fridge.
Some people prefer to mix all of the ingredients together, others like layers to let the ingredients seep into each other naturally. Regardless, all you have left to do is wait while these autumn inspired oats chill in the fridge for at least an hour or overnight like the name suggests. Either way, you now know how to turn your regular overnight oats into a pumpkin pie flavored experience that doesn't have to take all day to prepare. From the infamous pumpkin spice latte to adding the flavor to ramen (yes, that really happened with pumpkin flavored Nissin Cup Noodles) there is something about pumpkin that gets people feeling creative in the kitchen and we love it.