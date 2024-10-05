How To Add Pumpkin Pie Flavor To Overnight Oats

After taking some time to read up on how they do it over at Quaker Oats, we know that adding pumpkin puree doesn't take a bunch of extra preparation. Just gather your normal ingredients like dry oats, milk, yogurt and other spices that would normally be found in pumpkin pie. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger are the usual suspects. Layer these main ingredients starting with the oats and a dash of milk to cover them entirely. Before pouring in your yogurt, mix your chosen spices with the pumpkin puree and pour over the oats. Once you're finished with the pumpkin puree mix, add the yogurt on top and you're good to seal the containers and store them in the fridge.

Some people prefer to mix all of the ingredients together, others like layers to let the ingredients seep into each other naturally. Regardless, all you have left to do is wait while these autumn inspired oats chill in the fridge for at least an hour or overnight like the name suggests. Either way, you now know how to turn your regular overnight oats into a pumpkin pie flavored experience that doesn't have to take all day to prepare. From the infamous pumpkin spice latte to adding the flavor to ramen (yes, that really happened with pumpkin flavored Nissin Cup Noodles) there is something about pumpkin that gets people feeling creative in the kitchen and we love it.