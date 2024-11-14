The Big Creamery Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Ice Cream

Costco only sells one flavor of ice cream under the Kirkland Signature brand. But when it's this good, one flavor is all you need. We think Kirkland Signature is one of the best grocery chain ice cream brands around, after all. It'll set you back somewhere around $15 for two ½-gallons, but there's a reason why it's become so popular. The texture is simply outstanding: It's thick, creamy, and buttery, and it manages to make a dessert experience that has (wrongfully) become a byword for "plain" feel rich and substantial. (There's a reason we feel strongly about high quality vanilla ice cream.) The flavor is hardly aggressive, but it doesn't need to be — the texture and mouthfeel are the stars of the show here, and the flavor just enhances it further.

All that ice cream has to come from somewhere, though, and it's not like Costco has a big factory somewhere in Washington pumping out ice cream 24/7. In fact, Costco sources its ice cream from Humboldt Creamery, a dairy company operating in Humboldt County, California that has an interesting history in its own right.