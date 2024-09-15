We would have imagined that America's favorite ice cream flavors are ultra flavorful. Perhaps rocky road or maybe even strawberry. However, it turns out the most simple of all flavors, vanilla, is America's favorite ice cream flavor, according to the International Dairy Foods Association's survey. While we digest this, we also fully acknowledge that vanilla has plenty of uses and doesn't need to be restricted to a simple ice cream sundae. What would a la mode be without vanilla, for example? And how can you make a root beer float without? Vanilla certainly has its place, but in situations like these, there's no reason to go overboard and choose an expensive ice cream brand. Instead, consider a quality grocery store vanilla brand.

The prospect of choosing an unrest grocery store brand may make you as squeamy as it does us. So, we've taken the guesswork out of the whole deal to make sure you don't serve sub par, sad root beer floats. We investigated several grocery store brands to determine some of the highest quality offerings, using several metrics to assign a high or low quality label. For each ice cream, we check out the ingredient listing, customers' views on flavor, the presence of eggs, and even the package design. Together, these factors help us calculate totals that reveal the high quality options as well as their lower quality counterparts. All told, each ice cream brand had an opportunity to earn five points to claim that high quality label.

