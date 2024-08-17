You're strolling along the freezer aisle of your favorite grocery store and (without thinking about it) toss a carton of ice cream or some ice cream-adjacent dessert, like Klondike bars or Drumsticks, into your cart. You probably take that box or carton home, enjoy the frozen treats, and never even once think about whether or not you're truly eating ice cream. If it looks like ice cream and tastes like ice cream, it's ice cream — right?

Well, not really. Take a closer look at that carton or box and you may just see something surprising: the words "frozen dairy dessert." When you see those words, it means the maker isn't legally allowed to call the item "ice cream," as it doesn't meet certain standards put forth by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These standards dictate that ice cream must include certain percentages of butter fat and milk solids, for example.

However, just because your dessert isn't labeled "ice cream" doesn't mean it won't be tasty — it's just not technically considered ice cream. So which frozen desserts have been pulling the wool over your eyes? Here are 14 "ice creams" at the grocery store that aren't really ice cream.

