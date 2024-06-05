Drumsticks Don't Melt Like Ice Cream Because They Aren't

We all have our food weaknesses. Maybe it's a certain toastable pastry, or a particular brand of chips, or even a beloved frozen ice cream cone you've been buying ever since you could run outside for the ice cream truck: the Nestlé Drumstick. Those crunchy sugar cones filled with creamy vanilla ice cream and coated in a chocolate shell and a generous amount of toasted peanuts are truly irresistible. And, of course, there's the pièce de résistance: that puddle of chocolate that pools and solidifies at the very bottom of the cone, making for a memorable finale.

We'd certainly hate to crush your sugar dreams, or make a part of your inner child grow up, but it turns out that this timeless, summertime treat isn't really ice cream at all. The revelation comes after TikTok user @olliebubs09 posted a short video that went viral, showcasing a Drumstick cone left out at room temperature for nearly a day. Surprisingly, the frozen treat never fully melted, making viewers wonder what in the frozen food aisle was going on? It all has to do with what's on the label.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a product has to contain at least 10% milkfat to be considered and labeled "ice cream." Yet, on a package of Drumsticks, you'll instead find the words, "frozen dairy dessert" — AKA, "go ahead, try to melt me!"

