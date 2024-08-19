Is Publix's 'Pub Sub' Really The Ultimate Grocery Store Deli Item?
It seems like sub sandwiches are always popular, and Publix subs are the stuff of grocery store legends. In Florida, the grocery giant's home state, the sandwiches are usually referred to simply by the two-syllable moniker "Pub sub." Now that Publix has locations in eight Southeastern states, the beloved sandwiches have gained notoriety (and adoring fans) far beyond Florida.
Pub subs have been a fan favorite since 1992 when they debuted at a Publix store in Marietta, Georgia. Although the Pub sub didn't technically originate in Florida, the Sunshine State can safely lay claim to the sandwich. The hearty subs have been a staple of tailgate parties, beach trips, picnics, and parties across the state for three decades. If Florida had a state sandwich, the Pub sub would definitely be in the running — perhaps right next to the iconic Cubano (What can I say? Florida has a lot of great sandwiches).
I first discovered Pub subs while attending college in Florida, and quickly became obsessed with the perfectly crusty yet fluffy bread, generously portioned meat and cheese, and practically endless topping combos. With consistent quality, great value, and unique flavor combos, the Pub sub is a strong contender for the ultimate grocery store deli item.
What makes Pub subs so great?
Obviously I think Pub subs are great, but you don't just have to take my word for it — the sandwiches have no shortage of devoted fans. There's a Pub sub Facebook page, multiple Pub sub songs, and a shocking amount of Pub sub merch available online, from T-shirts to stickers to lunch boxes. This might all seem a bit fanatical and, you might think, what could be so great about a grocery store deli sandwich? I get it. I too was skeptical at first. But trust me, the Pub sub lives up to the hype.
At roughly $8 for a half and $12 for a whole (which easily makes two meals) Pub subs are incredibly cheap and filling. But that's to be expected of a grocery store deli item. What makes the Pub sub stand out from the crowd is its freshness, customizability, and flavor. The sub rolls are baked fresh daily in the Publix bakery. The chicken tenders are hand-breaded. The deli meat is perfectly sliced, and if you're feeling fancy, you can even load up your sub with Boar's Head meat and cheese. Pub subs are just on another level from most sad grocery store sandwiches.
How to order a Pub sub
Now that I've waxed poetic about how great Pub subs are, you'll probably want to know how best to order one. One of the many great things about Pub subs is the multitude of protein options, from classic Italian, to jerk turkey, to the infamous chicken tenders. I usually go for plain turkey (boring, I know), but the hot honey chicken tenders are a fan favorite.
Once you've selected your favorite protein, you can stick with the default topping options recommended by Publix (for example, the hot honey chicken tender sub comes with fried pickles, provolone, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayonnaise), or you can customize your sandwich to your heart's content. Do you prefer whole wheat bread? No problem. Want to add hummus and jalapeños? Roger that. You can pick from eight kinds of cheese, and if you want to load up your sub with a salad's worth of spinach, cucumber, black olives, and green peppers, you're more than welcome.
As long as you follow your heart, you really can't go wrong when ordering a Pub sub. One last tip — I always order a whole Pub sub so I can eat half fresh and take the other half home to press in a mini waffle iron for a makeshift panini. It doesn't get better than that!