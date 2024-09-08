There are some ice cream flavors that are reliably popular and that you can find in just about any grocery store with a freezer aisle — or at any ice cream shop you might walk into. Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are always summertime staples and it's not just public perception — according to the International Dairy Foods Association, in 2024, survey respondents named these three flavors as their top favorite flavors overall.

However, there are some ice cream flavors that have fallen to the wayside in years and decades past. No, we're not talking about novelty flavors like Hidden Valley ranch ice cream or mayonnaise ice cream. We're talking ice cream flavors that were once legitimately widely popular and just as common on store shelves or on the dessert table as chocolate or strawberry (or at least as close as they could get). Still, despite their once wide popularity, ingredient trends have shifted, leaving these flavors in the dust. These are some of the once popular ice cream flavors you hardly ever see anymore.