Why Is Costco Being So Cheap With Its New Sugar Cookies?

Consumers have generally been watching their wallets more as inflation takes a toll on their budgets. As they've been keeping a closer eye on prices, they've gotten wise to shrinkflation, a sneaky way products are priced and packaged so your money doesn't go quite as far. Usually this is done by keeping the cost the same but reducing the size or quantity of the item. Now it appears that Costco may be guilty of pulling some shrinkflation pricing with one of its new bakery offerings.

People have been posting on social media about Costco's new Brown Butter Sugar Cookies, excitedly talking about how soft and chewy they are and pointing out the delightful crunchy sugar crystals that are sprinkled on top. But some folks have noticed something different: While Costco's other bakery cookies, like the Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Double Nut, usually come in packs of 24 for $9.99, there are only 21 Brown Butter Sugar Cookies in packages that sell for $7.99 each.