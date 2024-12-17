Did Costco Change Its Peppermint Bark This Year?

Shrinkflation may have found another victim before 2024 is done and people online suspect it's Costco's peppermint bark. Customers who recently purchased the festive treat from the warehouse chain have noticed some changes they do not like since the product hit shelves for the holiday season.

Costco's peppermint bark has been called out online by TikTok user @infinitely.balanced after she posted a video showing what she considers to be thinner pieces of bark than previous years. The video tags Costco with complaints that its peppermint bark is much more expensive than it should be at $15 for a 595 gram container. In the video, she can be seen holding up the pieces to show how paper thin they are. Videos on TikTok from years past show the peppermint bark being sold for just $9.99 in a 624 gram container.

If you're not sure where shrinkflation comes into play here (or even what it is), just think about how you might've noticed less cereal in your family-sized boxes at the grocery store. It basically means that manufacturers make products smaller rather than raise prices on consumers to try to balance out rising production costs. This phenomenon has been killing grocery budgets for years now, but has it reached Costco's peppermint bark?