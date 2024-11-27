How Peppermint Came To Dominate The Holiday Season

We know that peppermint-flavored-everything is symbolic of the start of the holiday season (alongside the Starbucks holiday menu), but the "why" is a bit murkier. How did mint become the poster child for the holidays? Why do we get festive, make merry, and stock up on candy canes?

The unabridged answer of the peppermint's origin story dates back to the Middle Ages when massive, celebratory winter feasts took place following the harvest of fields and livestock. Those rich, filling meals required a natural digestive to help move things through the system and ward off any potential discomfort from overindulging. Fortunately, mint was plentiful and easily added to teas, sweets, and other post-dinner delicacies.

The next notable record of peppermint around the holidays is in Cologne, Germany, in 1670. Legend says that a choirmaster needed something to keep children quiet during a Christmas Eve mass, so he asked a local candymaker to create "sugar sticks" that they could enjoy during the service. The choirmaster asked that the sticks were white to represent the absence of sin and shaped like a "J" to represent Jesus. Centuries later, the "sugar sticks" would take over in America, albeit under a completely different name.