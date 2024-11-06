'Tis The Season: We've Ranked Starbucks' New 2024 Holiday Menu Items Best To Worst

Pumpkin spice latte season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, but for Starbucks and Starbucks Reserve set of holiday drinks and treats, it has to wait until all the Halloween costumes have been put away before they can start to spread its cheer. In 2024, Starbucks and Starbucks Reserve are bringing back old favorites like its Peppermint Mocha beverage, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake, but also adding a slew of new items to the line-up. Newbie drinks include Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, and over at Starbucks Reserve, a Fog Nog Tea Latte, Eggnog Espresso Martini, and Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. There's also plenty to gobble up, pre-Thanksgiving, and well into the gift buying season, with a Turkey Sage Danish, Dark Toffee Bundt, and Snowman Cake Pop at Starbucks, and Pistachio Raspberry Tart and Coffee Eggnog Holiday Cookie over at the Reserve.

That's a lot of holiday gifts to unwrap in one sitting. So which of these beverages and vittles are truly prized-possession, and which ones, are perhaps, lump of coals? I channeled the holiday spirit to find out, taste tested them all, and then ranked them based on their greatness, and not-so-greatness. Now you'll have one less thing to stress about this season, when you're up to your knees in cooking, or crossing off all the presents on your shopping list. Remember, it's important to eat, drink, and always be merry.