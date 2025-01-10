Costco's New Kirkland Signature Premade Cocktail Is A Whiskey Classic

Costco has long been adored for its fan-favorite premade meal selections; shoppers rejoiced when Costco's loaded mashed potatoes appeared on store shelves just in time for the holiday season. The Kirkland name (signifying Costco's in-house brand) can be found on liquor bottles as well, and a new libation has joined the roster of premade cocktails available at the big box retailer. Costco now offers the Kirkland Signature Ready-To-Drink Old Fashioned at select stores.

Costco announced the new premade Old Fashioned on its Instagram feed, declaring it to be a "classic cocktail." Indeed, the simple but flavorful combo of bourbon, bitters, and sugar that comprises an Old Fashioned has been in vogue since the 1880s. Should you want to try an iconic drink without worrying about measuring ingredients, this new offering is a good entry point into the world of cocktails.

This isn't Costco's first venture into the rapidly growing premade cocktails market. The store sells its Golden Margarita and Golden Margarita Wine Cocktail in 1.5 liter bottles as well as its popular Kirkland Red Sangria. You can also purchase an 18-pack of private label Cocktail Ice Pops.