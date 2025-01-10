Costco's New Kirkland Signature Premade Cocktail Is A Whiskey Classic
Costco has long been adored for its fan-favorite premade meal selections; shoppers rejoiced when Costco's loaded mashed potatoes appeared on store shelves just in time for the holiday season. The Kirkland name (signifying Costco's in-house brand) can be found on liquor bottles as well, and a new libation has joined the roster of premade cocktails available at the big box retailer. Costco now offers the Kirkland Signature Ready-To-Drink Old Fashioned at select stores.
Costco announced the new premade Old Fashioned on its Instagram feed, declaring it to be a "classic cocktail." Indeed, the simple but flavorful combo of bourbon, bitters, and sugar that comprises an Old Fashioned has been in vogue since the 1880s. Should you want to try an iconic drink without worrying about measuring ingredients, this new offering is a good entry point into the world of cocktails.
This isn't Costco's first venture into the rapidly growing premade cocktails market. The store sells its Golden Margarita and Golden Margarita Wine Cocktail in 1.5 liter bottles as well as its popular Kirkland Red Sangria. You can also purchase an 18-pack of private label Cocktail Ice Pops.
Costco is renowned for its value-priced alcohol
The new Kirkland Signature Ready-To-Drink Old Fashioned joins esteemed company in the Costco aisles — including some premium liquor brands in disguise. Booze connoisseurs in the know have long attempted to discern which distilleries fill those Kirkland bottles, including the chain's Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky and a new Costco private label cognac which launched in December 2024. Alas, it turns out that Kirkland Signature Vodka is not made by Grey Goose, as many suspected. Regardless, when you're ready to mix your own cocktails, Costco may be a good place to start building out a home bar cabinet. Keep an eye on in-store price fluctuations and word from online bargain hunters!
Costco doesn't limit alcohol savings to its private label offerings. Earlier this week, an eagle-eyed Reddit commenter shared photos of W.L. Weller Special Reserve Bourbon, a premium name brand, being offered at less than half of its typical price point at Costco.