A Pre-Made Costco Favorite Has Been Spotted Just In Time For Holiday Dinners

While Costco is always great for feeding a crowd, it gets even better around the holidays. Dedicated Costco shoppers have noticed the delicious, 3.5 pound side dish has returned to the warehouse chain's premade food section.

Costco's loaded mashed potatoes have been spotted at stores and shoppers are ready to make their Thanksgiving meals a little simpler with this ingredient-packed purchase. The loaded mashed potato tray contains Yukon golds, butter, shredded parmesan cheese, bacon, shredded mozzarella, and sour cream, and comes to around $4.30 per pound.

The product of course needs to be heated at home, but once you've got that buttery side dish warmed up, it's time to feast. While the mashed potatoes were only recently reported to be at Costco stores, its reputation precedes it. This author's local Costco already has them marked as out of stock. So, before your Thanksgiving feast goes without a plate of creamy potatoes, be sure to run over to your nearest Costco while you still can.