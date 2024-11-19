A Pre-Made Costco Favorite Has Been Spotted Just In Time For Holiday Dinners
While Costco is always great for feeding a crowd, it gets even better around the holidays. Dedicated Costco shoppers have noticed the delicious, 3.5 pound side dish has returned to the warehouse chain's premade food section.
Costco's loaded mashed potatoes have been spotted at stores and shoppers are ready to make their Thanksgiving meals a little simpler with this ingredient-packed purchase. The loaded mashed potato tray contains Yukon golds, butter, shredded parmesan cheese, bacon, shredded mozzarella, and sour cream, and comes to around $4.30 per pound.
The product of course needs to be heated at home, but once you've got that buttery side dish warmed up, it's time to feast. While the mashed potatoes were only recently reported to be at Costco stores, its reputation precedes it. This author's local Costco already has them marked as out of stock. So, before your Thanksgiving feast goes without a plate of creamy potatoes, be sure to run over to your nearest Costco while you still can.
Other ways Costco is great for the holidays
Homemade meals shared with loved ones are what the upcoming holidays are all about, but if you don't mind skipping over the "homemade" part there's a whole lot less work you have to do. Whether it's a simple but irresistible treat like the Kirkland Praline Pecans, or you're in need of a freshly baked (from scratch like many of the store's baked goods) pumpkin pie, Costco has many ways to make holidays easier.
On top of the premade foods, which are definitely plentiful, Costco also carries plenty of kitchen appliances and tools to help you speed up any post-meal cleanup. Take for example, the vacuum sealers offered by the warehouse chain. You don't have to let a single morsel go to waste if you store your leftovers properly. Conveniently, Costco also offers some quality storage containers for keeping leftovers as well.
You could also cut some corners (we won't tell) with Costco's cheese assortments. Costco's gift baskets and various meat and cheese assortments will make putting together any show-stopping charcuterie presentation a breeze. It also might go without saying, but if turkey isn't the star of your Thanksgiving meal, you could always purchase the beloved Rotisserie chicken from Costco, pair it with the loaded mashed potatoes and the chain's premade Mac and Cheese tray, and you've got a whole holiday dinner ready to go.