Costco's Sweet Snack That's Been Spotted In Time For The Holidays

These sweet, nutty treats were on the verge of extinction which is why the internet is doing a little happy dance knowing they've returned for the time being at least. The pecan had received what Costco shoppers online call "the star of death" back in February.

For those who have never or are new to shopping at Costco, there are some tips and tricks you should know to get the most out of your membership. One useful tidbit to keep in mind is that, when a product has a small asterisk next to its price in store, this is an indication that Costco is getting ready to pull it from shelves.

Some commenters online suspected that the pecans received this star of death because of potential packaging changes. While the Praline pecans returned in the same plastic container as before, some people thought they might be getting repackaged into bags instead. There is, of course, no guarantee how long these sweet nuts will actually last on shelves or if it's just one of Costco's clever tricks to get people to buy more (like not labeling its aisles), so if you're already hooked you better get to your nearest Costco soon.