The $60 Bourbon Brand Costco Is Selling For Under Half The Price

Costco often hides big-name products behind its Kirkland Signature label for a plummeted price. But a Costco shopper recently noticed the supermarket mogul has dropped the price of a premium bourbon by over 50% — and this time, the product still boasts its name brand. On a Reddit forum, one commenter shared an image of a 750 milliliter handle of W.L. Weller Special Reserve Bourbon offered at $20.49, which is significantly marked down from the bourbon's average selling point of $60.

W.L. Weller markets its Special Reserve as a smooth bourbon with a syrupy sweetness that headlines its taste. It is fermented with wheat grain rather than rye, imparting its signature softness in taste and mouthfeel. Its delicate yet well-rounded flavor profile makes it suitable for straight sipping or mixing into cocktails, according to the distillery's website. The Special Reserve, which is at 45% ABV, pours a deep orange. Buffalo Trace Distillery, located in Frankfort, Kentucky, produces W.L. Weller's bourbons.