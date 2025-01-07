The $60 Bourbon Brand Costco Is Selling For Under Half The Price
Costco often hides big-name products behind its Kirkland Signature label for a plummeted price. But a Costco shopper recently noticed the supermarket mogul has dropped the price of a premium bourbon by over 50% — and this time, the product still boasts its name brand. On a Reddit forum, one commenter shared an image of a 750 milliliter handle of W.L. Weller Special Reserve Bourbon offered at $20.49, which is significantly marked down from the bourbon's average selling point of $60.
W.L. Weller markets its Special Reserve as a smooth bourbon with a syrupy sweetness that headlines its taste. It is fermented with wheat grain rather than rye, imparting its signature softness in taste and mouthfeel. Its delicate yet well-rounded flavor profile makes it suitable for straight sipping or mixing into cocktails, according to the distillery's website. The Special Reserve, which is at 45% ABV, pours a deep orange. Buffalo Trace Distillery, located in Frankfort, Kentucky, produces W.L. Weller's bourbons.
Why the mark down?
Typical prices for a handle of W.L. Weller Special Reserve Bourbon range from $50 and $70, soaring well above Costco's selling point. Costco has a history of relabeling industry-leading name brands under Kirkland Signature for a significantly lower cost. It has offered luxury Cognac for an 80% decrease, canned tuna at a 40-cent drop per can, among others. However, offering a premium bourbon at under half its usual price has baffled customers on the r/Costco_alcohol page.
A few commenters on the original post noted some suspicion around purchasing this specific bourbon from a secondary seller. "It's a good price, but I would never ever pay secondary for this," one Redditor added. "You can tell it's the cheap stuff." Others, however, were shocked at the price drop. "Just mind blowing at the price! That'll never happen here in Alabama," another said. Whether a bourbon buff or a mixer maven, that significant of a mark down is tough to ignore.