Costco's Copycat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Have Shoppers Stocking Up

Each bag of Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks provides three sets of directions for how to prepare them at home using a microwave, oven, or air fryer. Although the microwave is the quickest and most convenient cooking option, be warned that you'll lose the crispy factor on the breading if you choose to go this route. The chicken chunks will be hot and steamy, rather than crunchy. Maybe that's your preference, but it does seem like a waste of good breading.

The next option is to heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, place the nuggets on a baking sheet covered in foil (or parchment paper), and bake them for 15 to 20 minutes. You'll want to remain vigilant, checking the chicken nuggets toward the end so they don't accidentally dry out or overcook. The final option, which is likely the closest resemblance to Chick-fil-A's nuggets, is to use an air fryer. Dump the Kirkland Signature chicken chunks into the air fryer basket, making sure to keep them in one even layer. Cook them for about 10 minutes and serve them up with your favorite dipping sauce and fries. Who knew that duplicates could taste so delicious?