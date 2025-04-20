Costco's Copycat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Have Shoppers Stocking Up
What's better than Chick-fil-A's crispy, tender chicken nuggets? Aside from avoiding these classic mistakes, nothing — except adding waffle fries (the old version, ideally) and Chick-fil-A sauce on the side. However, the folks at Costco are successfully convincing consumers to rethink this narrative by one-upping Chick-fil-A's nuggets with its Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. Reddit users are praising the Kirkland Signature chicken nuggets, one fan calling them "truly legendary." While another added, "The Kirkland are better seasoned and more peppery, and the breading is crispier."
Underneath a lightly breaded, golden-brown shell, each chunk of white meat is juicy, delicious, and packed with a savory salt-and-pepper seasoning. And the price is pretty much unbeatable. For only $13.99, members can take home a 4-pound bag, which equals about 22 servings. That's almost a month's worth of dinners or 11 days' worth of lunches and dinners, depending on how frequently you make them. Throw in a dollop of Chick-fil-A's original sauce and you've got yourself a simple, tasty, crispy chicken dinner dupe.
How to prepare Costco's copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets
Each bag of Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks provides three sets of directions for how to prepare them at home using a microwave, oven, or air fryer. Although the microwave is the quickest and most convenient cooking option, be warned that you'll lose the crispy factor on the breading if you choose to go this route. The chicken chunks will be hot and steamy, rather than crunchy. Maybe that's your preference, but it does seem like a waste of good breading.
The next option is to heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, place the nuggets on a baking sheet covered in foil (or parchment paper), and bake them for 15 to 20 minutes. You'll want to remain vigilant, checking the chicken nuggets toward the end so they don't accidentally dry out or overcook. The final option, which is likely the closest resemblance to Chick-fil-A's nuggets, is to use an air fryer. Dump the Kirkland Signature chicken chunks into the air fryer basket, making sure to keep them in one even layer. Cook them for about 10 minutes and serve them up with your favorite dipping sauce and fries. Who knew that duplicates could taste so delicious?