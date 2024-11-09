Ordering Mistakes Everyone Makes At Chick-Fil-A

Cravings hit with no rhyme or reason, but if they strike on a Sunday, you can guarantee that Chick-fil-A won't be there to satisfy them. Without fail, the chain famously closes every Sunday. This is true of all of its locations. Every Chick-fil-A — even those that would theoretically attract heavy footfall on a Sunday, like those located at airports, stadiums, or malls — is off-limits for the last day of the week.

A lot of people assume that this is because of its founder's religious beliefs. While it's true that Truett Cathy was a devout Christian and did indeed observe the Sabbath as a day of rest, his decision to shutter Chick-fil-A locations on a Sunday was also inspired by his own experience in the food industry. Having previously worked seven days a week at restaurants that opened 24 hours a day, he wanted to give his employees the opportunity to properly rest (and worship, if they were also religious) when he opened the first Chick-fil-A in Georgia.

This tradition has stuck with the restaurant to this day despite the fact that the chain misses out on roughly $1.2 billion of annual revenue as a result. While there have been a handful of exceptions over the years, such as when workers in Texas volunteered to go in and prepare food for victims during a tornado outbreak in 2015, it's extremely unlikely that we'll see the chain become a seven-day business any time soon.