12 Restaurant Chains That Give Free Birthday Meals

It's a sad truth that birthdays seem to lose their luster as we get older. Gone are the days of birthday sleepovers, laser tag, and pizza parties. As adults, it's more cocktails and dinner. While it may not be as exciting as those glorious parties from when we were kids, plenty of restaurants want to help you have the very best birthday at a discounted rate.

You're likely aware that some chains offer birthday initiatives, but most tend to be a on the small side. Starbucks, for example, offers a free drink on your birthday, but that's a nice treat; not a meal. Sprinkles offers anywhere from one to 13 free cupcakes on your day, depending on your tier — delicious, but, again, not a meal. But some chain restaurants go for the big win and offer entree sizes for your special day, helping save you a bit of coin.

Most birthday perks require signing up for rewards, however, so you'll want to do that at least a month in advance. Still, some want you to reach a certain level, so it may require a bit of a financial investment. In any case, these chain restaurants should help rekindle some of that lost magic from your birthday celebrations of yesteryear.

