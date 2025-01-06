Here's Why Chick-Fil-A's Iconic Waffle Fries Have Been Tasting Off

Aside from its classic fried chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A also has the distinction of being one of the few fast food chains featuring waffle fries on its menu. There's a lot of fans of this style of fry, and lately, customers have started noticing that something's a little different about them. It turns out that the chain quietly rolled out a new recipe for them in November of 2024.

The company released a page on the customer support section of its site, titled, "Is there a new recipe for Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries?" The short answer is yes — and the chain says it's "a slight adjustment to our Waffle Potato Fries recipe, which offers the same great taste while also making our Waffle Potato Fries stay crispier, longer." However, the new recipe has caused a perceivable change in taste and texture. Some people have reported that they've got a slightly grittier feel to them, and that they're slightly drier as well. The culprit may be one of the new ingredients: pea starch.

Longer-lasting crispy fries have been a nagging issue for many fast food chains, and pea starch seems to be part of Chick-fil-A's attempt to solve this problem. The issue with pea starch is that some people can be allergic to it, and it could be contributing to the grainy texture of the new fries as well.