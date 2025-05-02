Here's Why Costco's New Pre-Made Fried Chicken Meal Isn't Worth Your Money

Costco shoppers are starting to see a new take-home meal kit in the prepared foods section of the store. The new meal kit is composed of fried chicken and mashed potatoes, a classic combination none of us can complain about. The meat itself is boneless and a dark meat cut (likely thigh), while the mashed potatoes look similar to what's already available in the deli.

Online commenters on Reddit have pointed out a few things you might want to consider before buying the kits, however. On one post, a few people expressed hesitation at the fact the meals are charged by weight (which is normal for these kits) due to the fact that dense and inexpensive mashed potatoes fill up about half of the container. One user said, "May still be considered a good value overall, but charging for mashed potatoes by the pound is wild." The photo on the original Reddit post shows the trays are priced at $4.99 per pound, which means the kits are priced around $18.

A few people noted that these prices are much better than standard fast food fried chicken, with another user adding, "Less than $20 for this package to feed a family of four is better than $60 at KFC. Plus this package is all thighs, so that's a huge bonus."