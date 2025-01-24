Are Costco's Prepared Meals Really Worth The Cost?

Ultimately, it's up to you to decide whether or not Costco's prepared meals fit your budget and whether the trade-off between convenience and price is worth it. For some, they might find that it's not, since you can replicate many of the meals for less by making them from scratch and you can control exactly what you put into each dish.

Which brings up a good point: Costco's prepared meals are tasty, but they're not exactly nutritious. For example, with a single stuffed bell pepper (from a six-count tray) you would be consuming a third of your daily sodium intake — for just one pepper! If you're trying to eat heart-healthy, these meals likely won't fit your diet. That brings us to another point: Costco's prepared meals don't make any attempt to fit gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, or keto diets – which is fine. It's just that if you have any of these food restrictions, you're not going to be able to eat many of these dishes with confidence.

If you're looking for a quick bite on the go, many of the meals do require baking or microwaving. So, you could head into Costco with the intent of picking up the street tacos to eat out of your car at your kid's soccer game, but when you get there, if they're all out of that meal, you're out of luck, unfortunately.