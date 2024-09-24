How To Debone Chicken Thighs On The First Try

You're low on funds and you need a hearty meal. What to do, what to do? Chicken thighs are a flavorful and economical source of meat that can fill your belly for days. And bone-in thighs are even cheaper than the boneless/skinless variety.

At most grocery stores, you can stock up on with value pack — usually about 10 pieces for less than $2 a pound. That's probably enough to provide the entrée for at least a couple meals for less than $10. But inconvenience is one of the drawbacks of value shopping. Who has the steady hands and patience to remove those pesky bones from all their pieces of chicken? There's a quick and easy shortcut to shed the scraps while salvaging as much good meat as possible.

First of all, use latex gloves because this method can get a bit sticky. Open the chicken thighs butterfly style and feel around for the bone in the center. Slide your thumb just beneath the bone, then press your finger through somewhere in the center of the cut. Poke the (ideally, boning or paring) knife through the hole you've made and slice it to one end of the piece, with the back end pressed firmly against the bone; that should free one half of it pretty quickly.

Now all you have to do is cut away the meat on the other end as you snatch the bone out. Voila! Femur completely detached in 60 seconds or less.