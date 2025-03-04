Popeyes Vs KFC: Which Has The Better Chicken Dinner Value?

Fried chicken is one of our favorite types of comfort food. It's salty, greasy, and filling; and in terms of fast food choices, we have a bounty of options to pick from. But how does it stack up in terms of value? We decided to pit two of the biggest fried chicken juggernauts, KFC and Popeyes, against each other in a competition. I went out and got an identical three-piece dinner combo from each place, and based off size, food quality, and a side-by-side taste comparison, I wanted to know which got you the most bang for your buck. Hey, you can't say I'm not a man of the people.

There's one key difference I noticed that may sway many people's purchasing decisions, and it all comes down to whether or not you want leftovers. After all, being able to stretch a single meal into two makes a huge difference, and if you're a quantity over quality person, you'll definitely want to read on to see which fast food chain really delivers on that front.