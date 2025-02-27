The Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwich Hack Made For Cheese Lovers
Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu doesn't get nearly enough hype, but let's be real — if you're not an early bird, good luck catching it. They cut breakfast off at 10:30 a.m. sharp, and honestly, that feels way too early. Like, who decided that wasn't still breakfast time? You've got a good 30 minutes left; get it together Chick-fil-A! Anyway, once the clock hits 10:30, it's all lunch from there, not that their lunch menu isn't fire, but sometimes you want that morning magic. That's where the Cheesy Breakfast Sandwich Hack comes in handy.
Cheese lovers, unite! It takes your breakfast from basic to extraordinary without draining your wallet. Honestly, once you try it, you might just find yourself setting an alarm to make it happen. Here's the tea: You can bypass the standard biscuit (delicious but a little heavy) and build your own breakfast sandwich with a buttered bun. Using the app, you'll order from the "Breakfast Proteins" section, where you can add two kinds of cheese (Colby Jack and Pepper Jack are a winning combo), egg (regular or whites), and pickles for that tangy crunch. The result is a cheesy, savory sandwich that's tastier and cheaper than the regular Chicken Biscuit.
At just $3.54 before tax, it's a steal compared to Chick-fil-A's $3.69 standard sandwich, which doesn't even include egg. I should mention that you can't order that illustrious buttered bun through the app, but when you go pick up your order, you can certainly request it at that time.
The hack vs the standard Chick-fil-A breakfast menu
Let's talk value for a second. Chick-fil-A's regular breakfast menu is good, but it doesn't let you customize like this hack does. The standard Chicken Biscuit, for example, comes with the biscuit and chicken — period. If you want extras like egg or cheese, you're definitely going to pay for it, and it adds up fast. With this app-based hack, you're building something that feels like it should cost more but doesn't.
The bun upgrade alone makes the sandwich way better. It's lighter than the biscuit, so it doesn't overpower the fillings, letting the cheese, egg, and chicken be the stars of the show. You're constructing the most scrumptious fast-food breakfast egg sandwich out there. And the pickles contribute a little hit of acidity that cuts through the richness, creating a sandwich that's balanced and satisfying.
What's great is that you're not stuck with one set combo, though. You can (foolishly) leave off the pickles if you want, or just try adding ingredients for the heck of it. The app lets you tweak the toppings until the sandwich feels like it was made just for you. You won't find this kind of flexibility on the standard menu, and there are a bunch of other hacks to explore after this one.
How this hack compares to other Chick-fil-A menu items
Obviously, Chick-fil-A is known for its sandwiches, no matter what time of day you go to enjoy them. And many people feel that they've won the chicken sandwich wars at this point. But this cheesy breakfast hack has something that even the famous Chicken Sandwich doesn't, and that's versatility. The classic sandwich is great, but it's locked into its identity: Chicken, pickles, and a buttered bun. You can't really mess with that formula.
This breakfast hack lets you switch it up every time you order. I love literally everything I eat to be spicy, so I'd constantly be trying different ways to satisfy that heat craving; one way to go about it is to add pepper jack cheese or a drizzle of zesty buffalo sauce. If you're going for something more filling, double up on the egg or layer in hash browns for some added texture. The best part is how customizable it is; you can keep it simple or load it up. You get the creative freedom to construct the sandwich that hits exactly the way you want. There's so much room to experiment, and that's what makes it such a nice option.
We also love that it's budget-friendly without feeling cheap. Chick-fil-A's standard breakfast sandwiches are solid, but this DIY approach gives you more bang for your buck and more control over the final product.