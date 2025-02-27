The Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwich Hack Made For Cheese Lovers

Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu doesn't get nearly enough hype, but let's be real — if you're not an early bird, good luck catching it. They cut breakfast off at 10:30 a.m. sharp, and honestly, that feels way too early. Like, who decided that wasn't still breakfast time? You've got a good 30 minutes left; get it together Chick-fil-A! Anyway, once the clock hits 10:30, it's all lunch from there, not that their lunch menu isn't fire, but sometimes you want that morning magic. That's where the Cheesy Breakfast Sandwich Hack comes in handy.

Cheese lovers, unite! It takes your breakfast from basic to extraordinary without draining your wallet. Honestly, once you try it, you might just find yourself setting an alarm to make it happen. Here's the tea: You can bypass the standard biscuit (delicious but a little heavy) and build your own breakfast sandwich with a buttered bun. Using the app, you'll order from the "Breakfast Proteins" section, where you can add two kinds of cheese (Colby Jack and Pepper Jack are a winning combo), egg (regular or whites), and pickles for that tangy crunch. The result is a cheesy, savory sandwich that's tastier and cheaper than the regular Chicken Biscuit.

At just $3.54 before tax, it's a steal compared to Chick-fil-A's $3.69 standard sandwich, which doesn't even include egg. I should mention that you can't order that illustrious buttered bun through the app, but when you go pick up your order, you can certainly request it at that time.