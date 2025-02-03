Chick-Fil-A Menu Hacks You Need To Try

When I first started researching Chick-fil-A hacks, I kept seeing the recommendation of putting your chicken patty in the sandwich bag with sauce and giving it some good shakes. A few of my favorite hacks used this simple trick, so I've done it a few times now. As a result, I can tell you that there is a surprising amount of skill needed.

For one, you'll need to make sure that you put your chosen sauce in the bag first. It may seem reasonable to put the sauce over your chicken, but I found that creates a little less coverage. Instead, pour your sauces into the bag, and allow them to run down the sides of the bag. This way, you can use the sides of your shaking bag to help create contact between the chicken and the sauce. Then, put in your chicken and shake, shake, shake. While shaking, hold the bag on either side, rather than holding it on the top and bottom. My first time shaking my chicken, I held the bag at the top and bottom, and the chicken nearly flew out a hole that formed on the side of the bag. So, learn from my mistakes, and hold on to the weaker sides. While you're doing that, be sure that you have the top folded over a couple of times so you have the sturdiest top edge.

One of my favorite hacks I tried used my favorite two sauces: Polynesian (victim of a Chick-fil-A sauce recall in early 2024) and Chick-fil-A sauce (which once experienced a sauce shortage that brought the nation to its knees). Together, they are tangy and sweet coming through nicely on the shaken chicken. If I were to make this Polynesian chicken sandwich again, I'd do two Polynesian sauces and one Chick-fil-A sauce for an even better flavor and coverage.