The Only Two US States Without A Single Chick-Fil-A Location

Juicy, golden brown chicken patties on fluffy sandwich buns. Crispy, flavorful nuggets, perfect for dipping in an assortment of savory sauces (as long as they don't eat through their packaging). Hearty waffle fries the size of a toddler's palm. There's a reason Chick-fil-A remains America's most beloved fast food brand, despite some scrutiny over its opinions on the LGBTQ+ community (opinions it has backtracked from in recent years), and the fact that the restaurant seemingly refuses to evenly bread its nuggets. The chain's sheer popularity has allowed it to spread across virtually the entire country – except for two states. Neither Alaska nor Vermont has a single Chick-fil-A location.

Until recently, there were three states without a Chick-fil-A. Hawaii only recently got its first Chick-fil-A in 2022. As of now, there are four locations in the Aloha State. So, why do Alaska and Vermont remain stubbornly Chick-fil-A-less? One is for a reason you might expect — but the other is a little more curious.