The Chick-Fil-A 'Bowl' Order That Has Changed Our Lives

We all have our go-to Chick-fil-A order. For me, it's the Deluxe Sandwich, which is a chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a slice of American cheese on a nice, toasted bun. It really hits the spot, especially when you add a delicious Arnold Palmer into the mix (with unsweetened iced tea for me, please). I don't go to Chick-fil-A too often, but when I do, I don't think I've ever ordered anything different. But, there's a new viral video on TikTok, made by a Chick-fil-A employee, that's making me re-think my traditional order.

It's like a salad made of popular Chick-fil-A items (fries, macaroni cheese, chicken nuggets, and sauces) and without any of the vegetables. I'd almost say the fries play the role of the lettuce, the macaroni cheese is the croutons, the nuggets play the role of ... themselves, and the Ranch combined with Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce is the dressing. The key to the order is getting a salad bowl to mix and shake all the ingredients together. The fact that a Chick-fil-A employee took the time to create this hack means it has to be delicious.