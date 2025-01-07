The Chick-Fil-A 'Bowl' Order That Has Changed Our Lives
We all have our go-to Chick-fil-A order. For me, it's the Deluxe Sandwich, which is a chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a slice of American cheese on a nice, toasted bun. It really hits the spot, especially when you add a delicious Arnold Palmer into the mix (with unsweetened iced tea for me, please). I don't go to Chick-fil-A too often, but when I do, I don't think I've ever ordered anything different. But, there's a new viral video on TikTok, made by a Chick-fil-A employee, that's making me re-think my traditional order.
It's like a salad made of popular Chick-fil-A items (fries, macaroni cheese, chicken nuggets, and sauces) and without any of the vegetables. I'd almost say the fries play the role of the lettuce, the macaroni cheese is the croutons, the nuggets play the role of ... themselves, and the Ranch combined with Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce is the dressing. The key to the order is getting a salad bowl to mix and shake all the ingredients together. The fact that a Chick-fil-A employee took the time to create this hack means it has to be delicious.
Other ways to level up your Chick-fil-A order
While there are plenty of salad options on Chick-fil-A's menu, with actual vegetables and much healthier toppings, this new mixed bowl hack really is superior. And I think it could be even better with a combination of some of the different sauces (Chick-fil-A sauce is my favorite). After all, there are eight different sauces to experiment with. And there are even more salad dressings to try out.
No matter when you go to Chick-fil-A (as long as it's not on a Sunday because the chain is not open), there are a lot of ways to think outside the box with your next order. (Just try to avoid some classic mistakes, like not collecting your reward points or missing out on breakfast.) You could add macaroni and cheese to a Classic Sandwich. You could combine macaroni cheese and buffalo sauce to create buffalo mac and cheese. For a healthier option, you can get the Kale Crunch side salad and mix in some grilled nuggets. Or, you could even put the Kale Crunch side salad on top of a sandwich to really add some depth.