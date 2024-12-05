Should You Ever Reuse Frying Oil?

No matter what health experts say, they will never get me to stop eating fried food. Deep-frying makes all the best dishes — the crispiest fries, the crunchiest chicken wings, and the sweetest, fluffiest donuts. For me, amazing flavor always outweighs nutrition advice.

The one thing that might make me skip a deep-fried delicacy, however, is the amount of work they take to make at home — although there are plenty of clever hacks, like using chopsticks to test your oil temperature or removing excess moisture from foods before cooking, to help you up your deep-frying game. One thing that's hard to get around though, is the amount of oil that gets wasted when frying a single batch of snacks. Whether you're using vegetable, peanut, or sunflower oil, it is not cheap to pick up a bottle at the store just to toss half of it out after one use. If only there were a way to save your frying oil and recycle it. Surely cooking just one lonely basket of french fries won't spoil the whole pot? Thankfully, you can stretch your dollar further and reuse your frying oil.