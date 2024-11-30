For Restaurant Quality Tempura, Make Sure To Use The Right Frying Oil

A lot of fried foods can be easy to make in your kitchen, but restaurant quality tempura is difficult to get right in a home setting. Tempura, a Japanese dish of lightly battered and fried vegetables or seafood, is extremely popular for making fried food an unusually light eating experience compared to, say, southern-style buttermilk fry batter.

If you're committed to making tempura to a chef's standards in your home, the first and perhaps most important step is to choose the right oil. Tempura is a delicate dish, for fried food at least. Heavy oils with strong flavors will drown your tempura into a greasy, unsatisfying mess. So what oil do restaurants use?

Although there are alternatives that can do a decent job of frying tempura, the gold standard for using just one type of oil is Taihaku sesame seed oil — and no, you can't simply substitute it with any kind of sesame oil.