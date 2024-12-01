This Chopstick Test Lets You Know If Your Deep Frying Oil Is Ready

Leftover napkins, utensils, and sauce packets tend to accumulate at any home where takeout is welcome, but did you know some of those extras can actually be helpful in home cooking? (And no, we don't mean creating one big monster sauce, though you could if you wanted.) Those wooden chopsticks in your drawer can be used to help you deep fry some fantastic bites at home.

Deep frying foods at home can be a challenge if you don't have the right tools on hand (like a cooking thermometer), but a chopstick can be used to tell you if your frying oil is hot enough. You don't even have to use the set, just one singular chopstick will do. There are a lot of dirt cheap kitchen tools you probably don't realize have many uses, and here's another to add to the list.

When done correctly (and safely), deep frying foods at home can open up a world of possibilities. You can deep fry anything from knobs of butter to your Thanksgiving turkey. But before you toss the food in, use this chopstick trick to make sure your oil is hot and ready to use.