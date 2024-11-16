Here's How To Deep Fry A Turkey Without Catching Fire

Whether you hope to embrace Southern comfort cuisine or simply want to diverge from tradition, deep frying a turkey is a sure-fire way to make your Thanksgiving feast all the more interesting this year. It's important to note that deep frying a whole turkey does pose a fire hazard. In general, frying food increases the chance of cooking fires. Turkey fryers can hold a large volume of hot oil and a Thanksgiving gathering means an increased concentration of individuals in a confined area. However, there are ways to achieve crispy skin and juicy meat while mitigating risk of fire or injury, as outlined by the U.S. Fire Administration.

As a precaution: Before you pour in the oil and turn on the heat, you'll want to determine how much oil you need. Wrap the bird in cling wrap, fill the fryer with water, place the bird in the pot, and ensure that the water level does not reach the rim of the tank. Once you know the volume of water that is safe for the size of the bird you intend to fry, use that same amount of oil.

Turkey fryers are large tanks propped up with thin legs, which means there's a risk of it tipping over and spilling hot oil. Because of this, place the fryer on sturdy, flat ground at least 10 feet from any buildings. Make sure the fryer is not over any dead, dry leaves, nor beneath any areas where a roof juts out above it. As with any cooking, there are general guidelines to avoid kitchen injuries that should be followed here as well.