Why You Really Need A Kitchen Scale For The Perfect Layered Cake

If you're thinking, "Okay, I got the scale, but how the heck do I actually use it to measure the batter?" It's quite simple. The first tip is to be patient because this may take a bit more time than you want it to. Just keep in mind that the reward will be a delicious layer cake.

First, zero out your scale. Then, weigh your mixing bowl in grams so you know what it weighs before the batter is in there. Once your batter is well mixed but before you pour it into the pans, pop it on the scale in the mixing bowl. Then subtract the original weight of the bowl, and there you have it: the weight of the batter in grams. Once you have that weight, divide that number by the number of pans (aka layers) you plan to make. Now you know how much batter should go into each pan.

You probably guessed it, but now each individual pan goes on the scale so you can slowly pour in the batter to measure out the exact number of grams in each layer. You may need to add a scoop or subtract a scoop of batter here and there to make sure each pan has the exact amount of batter it needs. You should end up with beautiful, even layers of cake to put on top of each other with your frosting of choice. Don't worry, we've already done the hard work of ranking every type of frosting by difficulty.