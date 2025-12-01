Costco's Beloved Holiday Cookie Tray Is Back. Here's How The Cookie Crumbles This Year

Costco has been killing it with its abundance of new arrivals for December 2025, but it's hard to argue that any are more exciting than the long-awaited return of the wholesale retailer's holiday cookie tray, a widely-loved product for members with a sweet tooth as the year comes to a close. As is often the case for the recurring Costco staple, the holiday cookie tray features a total of 60 cookies that come in five unique flavors, with this year's assortment being especially popular among those who have already gotten their hands on them.

The 2025 tray includes butter pecan, chocolate chip, toffee sandy, coconut almond chunk, and red velvet cookies, with 12 of each being more than enough to determine for yourself whether or not you like the selection. Despite the fact that sightings of the new tray began just as November came to a close, fans of Costco are already scrambling to get their hands on the perfect holiday party treat. Luckily, despite frequent price increases in recent years, the product held strong this time around, coming in at the same price point as last year's holiday cookie tray from Costco at $24.99, which equates to $0.42 per cookie.