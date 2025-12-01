Costco's Beloved Holiday Cookie Tray Is Back. Here's How The Cookie Crumbles This Year
Costco has been killing it with its abundance of new arrivals for December 2025, but it's hard to argue that any are more exciting than the long-awaited return of the wholesale retailer's holiday cookie tray, a widely-loved product for members with a sweet tooth as the year comes to a close. As is often the case for the recurring Costco staple, the holiday cookie tray features a total of 60 cookies that come in five unique flavors, with this year's assortment being especially popular among those who have already gotten their hands on them.
The 2025 tray includes butter pecan, chocolate chip, toffee sandy, coconut almond chunk, and red velvet cookies, with 12 of each being more than enough to determine for yourself whether or not you like the selection. Despite the fact that sightings of the new tray began just as November came to a close, fans of Costco are already scrambling to get their hands on the perfect holiday party treat. Luckily, despite frequent price increases in recent years, the product held strong this time around, coming in at the same price point as last year's holiday cookie tray from Costco at $24.99, which equates to $0.42 per cookie.
How the 2025 Costco cookie tray differs from others at the store
This year's Costco holiday cookie tray is already making waves, with many fans calling it a much-needed upgrade from Costco's usual year-round cookie tray. The standard cookie tray includes 24 chocolate chunk cookies, 18 double nut cookies, and 18 oatmeal raisin cookies for just $22.99. While the cookies' reliability means we'd still call it one of the best platters available at Costco, the latter two flavors are often criticized for having an inferior taste to others at the store. That's why the lack of both flavors has made the holiday special a breath of fresh air for some Costco shoppers looking for a change when it comes to cookies.
Furthermore, while not many have had the chance to get their hands on this year's rendition of the holiday cookies just yet, excitement and early reviews call attention to one of the flavors on the tray — the red velvet cookies. These were not included in last year's holiday tray at Costco and have quickly stolen the show online, clearly being the standout of this year's tray. In fact, some Instagram comments on posts about the special product have joked that they plan to "claim the row of red velvet" for themselves once they purchase it, and frankly, we can't blame them.