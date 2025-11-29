The Hottest New Costco Finds Worth Grabbing In December 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The turkey is put away, the tree is up, and the flurries of snow and shopping have begun. The pressure is on to wrap up holiday purchases and hosting plans. December is surely a month of hustle and bustle, but there's something we look forward to every year: those sensational holiday flavors. We're talking about peppermint mochas, Martha Stewart's boozy eggnog, gingerbread cookies, cranberry everything, and festive white chocolate candies. As December takes over the calendar, those holiday flavors have once again stepped into center stage at Costco.

The whole warehouse has been overtaken with micro-lighted Christmas trees, inflatable holiday lawn decorations, and great deals on presents for friends and family. Of course, we're excited about embracing all the elements of the holiday season — but we're more thrilled with the list of festive snacks, hot deals on new kitchen gadgets, and a set of hand towels that will bring some festive magic to your holiday baking. It's time to stock up on 260-count mini candy canes, prebiotic cranberry soda, and host gifts for all those holiday parties. Here are some of the December finds worth grabbing in 2025 at Costco.