The Hottest New Costco Finds Worth Grabbing In December 2025
The turkey is put away, the tree is up, and the flurries of snow and shopping have begun. The pressure is on to wrap up holiday purchases and hosting plans. December is surely a month of hustle and bustle, but there's something we look forward to every year: those sensational holiday flavors. We're talking about peppermint mochas, Martha Stewart's boozy eggnog, gingerbread cookies, cranberry everything, and festive white chocolate candies. As December takes over the calendar, those holiday flavors have once again stepped into center stage at Costco.
The whole warehouse has been overtaken with micro-lighted Christmas trees, inflatable holiday lawn decorations, and great deals on presents for friends and family. Of course, we're excited about embracing all the elements of the holiday season — but we're more thrilled with the list of festive snacks, hot deals on new kitchen gadgets, and a set of hand towels that will bring some festive magic to your holiday baking. It's time to stock up on 260-count mini candy canes, prebiotic cranberry soda, and host gifts for all those holiday parties. Here are some of the December finds worth grabbing in 2025 at Costco.
Prep for the holidays with hundreds of Brach's mini peppermint candy canes
The iconic ice-skating snowman on the outside of Brach's package of mini peppermint candy canes is back again. For just about $16, you'll get 260 of these little treats, individually wrapped and made with real peppermint oil. They're worth stocking up on if you plan to host a DIY hot chocolate bar or are looking for something a little extra for stocking stuffers.
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Creations are the perfect host gift
Thank your hosts with a box of Godiva chocolates, and you'll probably get an invite for next year. Wrapped in a gold box with a red ribbon, Godiva's Assorted Chocolate Creations add the perfect touch of sophistication and send the message that your host is very much appreciated. With flavors like dark chocolate ganache, crème brûlée truffle, and raspberry white chocolate, there's something for all tastes. A pack of four boxes will usually run you just under $100, but if you snag one before December 1, it will be just about $70.
Poppi's Cranberry Fizz lets you get some fiber while you cheers to the holidays
Even the packaging on this prebiotic soda is festive and fun, with bursts of bright colors and holiday phrases. Poppi is a lower-sugar alternative to regular soda (it has only 5 grams in the whole can), and the Cranberry Fizz flavor has arrived at Costco just in time for holiday cocktail hour. This year, skip the worries about how long an opened bottle of cranberry juice will last and get yourself a 15-pack of carbonated cranberry soda for your drinks, instead — it will cost you about $23 or so, depending on your location.
Celebrate the holidays with Scottish shortbread from Kirkland Signature
Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread is sure to stir up some holiday spirit. Everything about this tin of shortbread cookies is nostalgic, from the Scottish tartan print and mountainside scene on the box to the intricate designs on the cookies inside. For $29, you'll get 4.6 pounds of shortbread to share with friends and family, plus that festive tin to use for decorating in years to come.
Conveniently cook with the Ninja Crispi
Watch your food cook in one of the hottest kitchen appliances of the year: the Ninja Crispi. It's a portable air fryer that'll zap your food to crispy perfection anywhere there's an outlet. It's marketed as non-toxic because instead of nonstick PFAS coatings on surfaces, the Ninja Crispi uses glassware in its design. It would be great to have on hand for any upcoming potlucks or to easily reheat holiday leftovers. Snag one for $159.99, or take advantage of a $30 discount if you purchase before December 1.
Stock up on coffee with Keurig's K-Crema
Keurig's K-Crema is a coffee machine that uses all kinds of K-cups, but there's a twist. It uses higher pressure to ensure every serving from the single-cup machine comes out with a frothy crema on top. It turns the luxury up a few notches on your coffee, and it's $40 off until Christmas. At Costco, with the deal included, you'll pay $149.99 – the same price that the coffee machine costs on the Keurig website, plus you'll get 32 K-cups as well.
Dress up your kitchen with holiday hand towels
These holiday hand towels come in sets of eight, so there are enough to spread around the kitchen even if you have a bigger space. With four different colors, you'll be able to match them to a variety of styles and holiday decor. The themes are adorable — the images are stitched in white on a colored background. Choose from beige with gingerbread cookies, red with wrapped presents, blue with snowflakes, and green with pine trees.
Ring in the festivities with Little Debbie trees
Nothing says Christmas quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, decorated in white and red frosting with all of the green sprinkles. They are a seasonal must-have for entertaining and snacking. Somehow, they taste even better in the glow of Christmas tree lights, and they're the perfect charming and nostalgic stocking stuffer or party favor. A box of 20 individually wrapped cakes will run you just over $12.