Here's How Long Cranberry Juice Lasts Once It's Opened
Hot girls don't gatekeep, so let's talk cranberry juice. This delicious and versatile fruit makes some of the tastiest juice you could drink, in my humble opinion. Even cranberry sauce haters, of which there are a shocking many, can surely come to enjoy cranberries in their juiciest form. But if you ever get tired of its delightful tartness and need to take a break from that temptingly huge bottle you got on sale, then you'll also need to know how long it'll stay good in storage.
Once you pop that top on your cranberry juice — whether bottled or canned — you should definitely keep it cold. Make sure the lid is on tight and stuff it into your fridge, where it'll keep for up to three weeks. If you notice any discoloration or mold, or if your juice develops a funky taste or smell, then you'll want to toss that bad boy out. An unopened jug of shelf-stable juice will last much longer; if stored properly, it can keep for at least 18 months.
Freeze your cranberry juice for an even longer shelf life
The acidity in cranberry juice is what makes it delicious, but drinking too much can potentially cause an upset tummy for some people. Too much of a good thing and all, right? If you've found that you just can't take another sip of the good stuff before that three week time frame but don't want to throw out what's left, don't worry — there's still hope for you. You can freeze cranberry juice, too; just be sure to leave about half an inch of room at the top of your container to accommodate any expansion as it freezes.
Frozen cranberry juice tastes best when consumed before a year is up, but juice that remains solidly frozen will stay safe indefinitely. This means you can bust it out any time you want to make a smoothie, use it in a baking project, or even toss a few cranberry ice cubes into cocktails, juice drinks, and delicious holiday punch. Personally, I love freezing some cranberry juice ice cubes, popping them into a freezer-safe container to store, and then dropping them into mimosa margaritas or just plain orange juice for an extra pop of tartness and flavor. Just be sure that you use any thawed cranberry juice up within five days -– you shouldn't refreeze it after warming. Be sure to store it right, and you'll be enjoying cranberry juice whenever the whim strikes.