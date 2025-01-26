Here's How Long Cranberry Juice Lasts Once It's Opened

Hot girls don't gatekeep, so let's talk cranberry juice. This delicious and versatile fruit makes some of the tastiest juice you could drink, in my humble opinion. Even cranberry sauce haters, of which there are a shocking many, can surely come to enjoy cranberries in their juiciest form. But if you ever get tired of its delightful tartness and need to take a break from that temptingly huge bottle you got on sale, then you'll also need to know how long it'll stay good in storage.

Once you pop that top on your cranberry juice — whether bottled or canned — you should definitely keep it cold. Make sure the lid is on tight and stuff it into your fridge, where it'll keep for up to three weeks. If you notice any discoloration or mold, or if your juice develops a funky taste or smell, then you'll want to toss that bad boy out. An unopened jug of shelf-stable juice will last much longer; if stored properly, it can keep for at least 18 months.