The Can't-Fail Formula For Delicious Holiday Punch

When agreeing to host a holiday party or family celebration, you put a ton of weight on your back. You volunteer to spend an entire day, or multiple days, taking dishes in and out of the oven, decorating your place, and maintaining a spick and spam hosting space all the while. The last thing most think about when hosting for the holidays is the beverages — but it shouldn't be. While you can go the simple route with a case of wine, a holiday-themed beverage is the perfect conduit for easy yet festive flavors while amplifying the seasonal cheer. But there's no need to bend over backward for individually made cocktails for each guest. A holiday punch is a quick and easy way to yield a large amount of delicious quaff. To find the perfect holiday punch recipe, we reached out to Natalie Migliarini, founder of Beautiful Booze, author, and social media influencer.

"I have a recipe formula that I stick to which includes a spirit of choice, syrup of choice, lemon or lime juice, seasonal juice, and sparkling wine," Migliarini told The Takeout. "This is where you can get creative as you can add a fun holiday syrup like spiced cinnamon or ginger to make it festive. Then add cranberry juice or pomegranate juice to give it a festive color."

Migliarini said adding the non-carbonated ingredients before your guests arrive will ease the set-up process. To ensure the punch is fresh and cold for your party, add ice and top it off with sparkling wine right as the party begins. "Also, don't forget to add fun garnishes like rosemary, cranberries, and citrus slices."