Mimosa Margaritas Combine 2 Popular Cocktails Into One Tasty Drink
We here at The Takeout are always looking for ways to improve and upgrade our favorite foods and drinks anytime we possibly can. Sometimes, that means substituting bread for frozen waffles when making French toast, and other times, it means adding vanilla vodka to our pumpkin beer to make it even better. However, there are few upgrades I believe in more than combining mimosas and margaritas to make a delicious blend of cocktail excellence.
For the uninitiated, a mimosa is a two-ingredient cocktail made by mixing sparkling wine or champagne with a juice of your choosing, most commonly orange juice. Conversely, a margarita is made with tequila, a citrus juice (usually lime), and a liqueur of your choosing. Because both of these cocktails are quite simple, they are also very modifiable, and when combined together they create a better drink than you could've ever imagined. So, if you're looking for new drinks to try out at the bar or at home, this cocktail amalgamation is certainly worth a shot.
A mimosa margarita is the definitive juice-based cocktail
Choosing between a mimosa and a margarita is an unnecessary decision because the combination of the two is, in many ways, superior to the sum of its parts. Looking at your standard mimosa margarita — using lime juice, triple sec, tequila, orange juice, and champagne — the mimosa's typically tangy flavor is bolstered heavily by the margarita's hard-hitting, boozy offerings. While the double citrus might prove to be too sour for some, those who enjoy a zesty and sharp drink will absolutely adore this combo.
Plus, the modifiable nature of both margaritas and mimosa persists when the two drinks are blended together. To start, you can replace the typical orange juice in mimosas with pineapple or mango juice to get a similar-yet-different-tasting mimosa margarita. Alternatively, replacing the lime juice that typically completes a margarita with some freshly squeezed lemonade and adding some strawberries is my personal favorite way to make this combo cocktail the best (and most sour) drink possible.
If you're feeling really adventurous, you can even try combining one of the cult-classic Dr Pepper margaritas with your favorite style of mimosa to see if that stimulates your tastebuds like never before. Ultimately, the world is your oyster when it comes to how you make your mimosaritas.