Mimosa Margaritas Combine 2 Popular Cocktails Into One Tasty Drink

Choosing between a mimosa and a margarita is an unnecessary decision because the combination of the two is, in many ways, superior to the sum of its parts. Looking at your standard mimosa margarita — using lime juice, triple sec, tequila, orange juice, and champagne — the mimosa's typically tangy flavor is bolstered heavily by the margarita's hard-hitting, boozy offerings. While the double citrus might prove to be too sour for some, those who enjoy a zesty and sharp drink will absolutely adore this combo.

Plus, the modifiable nature of both margaritas and mimosa persists when the two drinks are blended together. To start, you can replace the typical orange juice in mimosas with pineapple or mango juice to get a similar-yet-different-tasting mimosa margarita. Alternatively, replacing the lime juice that typically completes a margarita with some freshly squeezed lemonade and adding some strawberries is my personal favorite way to make this combo cocktail the best (and most sour) drink possible.

If you're feeling really adventurous, you can even try combining one of the cult-classic Dr Pepper margaritas with your favorite style of mimosa to see if that stimulates your tastebuds like never before. Ultimately, the world is your oyster when it comes to how you make your mimosaritas.