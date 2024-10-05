Wait, Is Dr Pepper Actually Good In Margaritas?
Love 'em or hate 'em, the internet's viral food and drink trends continue to bring us some pretty unexpected cocktail combinations. The latest mashup is a Dr Pepper margarita — yes, some enterprising TikToker thought adding the sweet soda with its signature 23 flavors to a lime-flavored tequila drink was a good idea. And perhaps it is! Who are we to judge? The creator in question, made his unusual drink with two ounces of tequila, one ounce of triple sec, and a squeeze of lime. After shaking and straining it over ice, he added a healthy splash of Dr Pepper and proclaimed it was quite tasty.
A few commenters noted that adding soda to a margarita makes it ... not a margarita. Our friends over at Tasting Table were also less than impressed. The writer stated, "The problem is that the drink tastes more like soda than a margarita, which is only good if you are someone who doesn't like to taste your alcohol."
And if you don't like the taste of tequila, perhaps a margarita is not the cocktail for you. This also isn't the first time TikTok tried to mess with the inimitable Dr Pepper. Earlier this summer, TikTokers were calling on the masses to add pickle slices to their fast food fountain sodas. It seems nothing is sacred when it comes to the online world and weird flavor combinations.
Others ways to riff on these unique flavors
Purists and agave-heads will say that a decent margarita only needs three ingredients: fresh-squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, and good tequila. Store-bought mixes are full of sugar and artificial ingredients, and will only overwhelm any decent tequila. If you're really craving a twist on the classics, you could make a jalapeño simple syrup to spice it up, or throw some frozen watermelon in the blender to make a fruity, frozen version. If nothing else, it'll certainly look prettier than the brownish Dr. P/tequila concoction.
If a Dr Pepper experience is what you're really after, consider a spiced rum or amaretto liqueur to pick up on those mysterious 23 flavors. Perhaps you're searching for that particular collegial rite of passage, the Flaming Dr Pepper shot. Though it doesn't actually have any Dr Pepper in it, the subtle alchemy of amaretto, overproof rum, and pyrotechnical skills make it taste just so. This one might be better left to the experts, as it involves lighting the shot on fire and quickly dropping it into a pint of beer to consume.
No matter how or where you quaff your bevvie, there's certainly a drink for everyone. And if you're one of the intrepid souls who likes to add two distinct drinks together and hope for the best, we salute you. For every Dr Pepper Margarita, there's a fat-washed bourbon or Doritos liquor now on the menu at the latest cocktail bar which dares to exist on the bleeding edge.
