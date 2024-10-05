Wait, Is Dr Pepper Actually Good In Margaritas?

Love 'em or hate 'em, the internet's viral food and drink trends continue to bring us some pretty unexpected cocktail combinations. The latest mashup is a Dr Pepper margarita — yes, some enterprising TikToker thought adding the sweet soda with its signature 23 flavors to a lime-flavored tequila drink was a good idea. And perhaps it is! Who are we to judge? The creator in question, made his unusual drink with two ounces of tequila, one ounce of triple sec, and a squeeze of lime. After shaking and straining it over ice, he added a healthy splash of Dr Pepper and proclaimed it was quite tasty.

A few commenters noted that adding soda to a margarita makes it ... not a margarita. Our friends over at Tasting Table were also less than impressed. The writer stated, "The problem is that the drink tastes more like soda than a margarita, which is only good if you are someone who doesn't like to taste your alcohol."

And if you don't like the taste of tequila, perhaps a margarita is not the cocktail for you. This also isn't the first time TikTok tried to mess with the inimitable Dr Pepper. Earlier this summer, TikTokers were calling on the masses to add pickle slices to their fast food fountain sodas. It seems nothing is sacred when it comes to the online world and weird flavor combinations.