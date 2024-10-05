Booze Up Your Pumpkin Beer Even More With One Addition

When fall comes around, it's hard to deny anything pumpkin flavored — especially a pumpkin ale. Pumpkin beer adds a crisp flavor to autumn, whether it's the notes of spices from nutmeg or the coziness of the pumpkin flavor with the kick of beer's carbonation. But what if there was a way to elevate the pumpkin flavor and smooth out those spices? It's a known fact that putting vanilla in anything flavored pumpkin enhances the taste. Pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks have vanilla syrup in them, your famous Thanksgiving pumpkin pie has vanilla extract in it, and it is only natural to add vanilla to your pumpkin ale — vanilla vodka, that is.

The alcoholic version of a pumpkin spice latte isn't necessarily pumpkin beer with vanilla vodka, but it's sure to give you your fall fix — and a nice buzz. Where beer is commonly described as bitter or acidic on occasion, vanilla vodka invites a sweetness. The subtlety of the vanilla smooths out the spiced bite of pumpkin ale. Similar to a Russian grogg, or a drink that consists of beer and vodka, this mix can be made as a cocktail, as well.