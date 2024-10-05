Booze Up Your Pumpkin Beer Even More With One Addition
When fall comes around, it's hard to deny anything pumpkin flavored — especially a pumpkin ale. Pumpkin beer adds a crisp flavor to autumn, whether it's the notes of spices from nutmeg or the coziness of the pumpkin flavor with the kick of beer's carbonation. But what if there was a way to elevate the pumpkin flavor and smooth out those spices? It's a known fact that putting vanilla in anything flavored pumpkin enhances the taste. Pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks have vanilla syrup in them, your famous Thanksgiving pumpkin pie has vanilla extract in it, and it is only natural to add vanilla to your pumpkin ale — vanilla vodka, that is.
The alcoholic version of a pumpkin spice latte isn't necessarily pumpkin beer with vanilla vodka, but it's sure to give you your fall fix — and a nice buzz. Where beer is commonly described as bitter or acidic on occasion, vanilla vodka invites a sweetness. The subtlety of the vanilla smooths out the spiced bite of pumpkin ale. Similar to a Russian grogg, or a drink that consists of beer and vodka, this mix can be made as a cocktail, as well.
Other creative mix-ins
It's always fun to dust off a few bottles from the back of your liquor cabinet. Once a bottle of pumpkin beer is grabbed from the fridge and the vanilla vodka is opened, spice up this boozy mix with some apple cider. Pumpkin beer tends to be seasonal, so grabbing a pint of apple cider with it from the store goes hand in hand. This mash-up evenly mixes fall spices, the taste of pumpkin, and a dash of soothing vanilla.
If apple and pumpkin don't mix well for your palate, try adding cinnamon schnapps, instead. Rather than toning down the spices, it's safe to say this will add a delicious kick to your beer cocktail. Despite adding other liquors, toning down the alcohol content is always an option too. Instead, add a hint of orange, a cinnamon rim, or a few apple slices. Enjoy a seasonal pumpkin beer with the sweet addition of vanilla vodka for a drink upgrade to your favorite fall classics.