Hosting For The Holidays? Treat Your Guests To A DIY Hot Chocolate Bar
Holiday hosting requires more than just planning out a dinner menu. It takes a lot of work to curate an exceptional festive experience with the perfect place settings, table decor, and all the trimmings. Even when you incorporate top tips for a stress-free holiday and everything goes according to plan, there's always a chance you'll spend the majority of the party refilling appetizer trays and holiday drinks. There are ways to make hosting easier, though: Cut down on duties during the event with a DIY hot chocolate bar that will wow your guests.
Keep your guests busy building their own cup of custom hot chocolate while you put finishing touches on dinner or mingle with friends and family. Set up the bar in a strategic area to direct foot traffic away from tight spaces in your home and use it as a focal point for a cocktail hour or post-dinner drinks. Use a Keurig coffee maker and pods, like these Swiss Miss hot cocoa single-serve K-Cups, to instantly dispense festive drinks, or just use it for hot water on demand that can be paired with store-bought hot chocolate packets.
How to create a festive DIY hot chocolate bar everyone will love
Hot chocolate mix and a Keurig machine are the centerpieces of a DIY hot chocolate bar, but that's just the beginning. Use festive mugs or Christmas disposable coffee cups with lids and sleeves to set the mood, and match them with serving dishes, table runners, and placemats. Add a little more magic with themed stirring sticks shaped like Christmas trees or snowmen and a chalkboard sign that directs visitors toward the hot chocolate of their dreams. Use multi-tiered shelving and kitchenware like cake stands to create some visual interest and display all the toppings you're sure to need.
Crushed candy canes and whipped cream should be first on your toppings list, but there's no end to the garnishes for a good cup of hot cocoa. Be sure to include a variety of marshmallows, a good selection of liquid coffee creamers for flavoring, and plenty of syrups for drizzling, like chocolate and caramel. Add some spicier options with cinnamon sticks and a shaker of ground nutmeg. Other fun topping ideas include crushed graham crackers, chocolate chips, white chocolate shavings, peppermint bark, festive sprinkles, miniature M&M's, and chocolate-covered spoons. Fill in the table with Costco holiday foods, festive cookies, stroopwafels, and baked goods like scones or mini donuts.