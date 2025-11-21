Hosting For The Holidays? Treat Your Guests To A DIY Hot Chocolate Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Holiday hosting requires more than just planning out a dinner menu. It takes a lot of work to curate an exceptional festive experience with the perfect place settings, table decor, and all the trimmings. Even when you incorporate top tips for a stress-free holiday and everything goes according to plan, there's always a chance you'll spend the majority of the party refilling appetizer trays and holiday drinks. There are ways to make hosting easier, though: Cut down on duties during the event with a DIY hot chocolate bar that will wow your guests.

Keep your guests busy building their own cup of custom hot chocolate while you put finishing touches on dinner or mingle with friends and family. Set up the bar in a strategic area to direct foot traffic away from tight spaces in your home and use it as a focal point for a cocktail hour or post-dinner drinks. Use a Keurig coffee maker and pods, like these Swiss Miss hot cocoa single-serve K-Cups, to instantly dispense festive drinks, or just use it for hot water on demand that can be paired with store-bought hot chocolate packets.