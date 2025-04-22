Level Up Store-Bought Hot Chocolate With An Ingredient Already In Your Kitchen

Regardless of whether it's made with cocoa powder or actual chocolate, there's nothing quite as comforting as a sip of warm, rich, decadent hot chocolate. Using a store-bought mix is an easy and efficient way to make this drink, and, as there's a range of great hot cocoa mixes out there, you never have to compromise on quality. That being said, even the best mixes can start to feel repetitive after a while. That's why it is important to know little tweaks — like adding a knob of butter — that are some of the effortless ways you can make your hot chocolate even better.

Butter might be the last ingredient you'd think of adding to your hot chocolate, but here's why you should. The butter's high fat content makes your drink creamier, giving it a silky, luxurious mouthfeel. What's more, this fat also develops the drink's flavors, making it taste richer and more decadent while also thickening its texture. So, the next time you're making a hot chocolate, add around 2 teaspoons of butter before you pour in the boiling water and see the amazing impact this pantry staple has for yourself.