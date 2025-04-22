Level Up Store-Bought Hot Chocolate With An Ingredient Already In Your Kitchen
Regardless of whether it's made with cocoa powder or actual chocolate, there's nothing quite as comforting as a sip of warm, rich, decadent hot chocolate. Using a store-bought mix is an easy and efficient way to make this drink, and, as there's a range of great hot cocoa mixes out there, you never have to compromise on quality. That being said, even the best mixes can start to feel repetitive after a while. That's why it is important to know little tweaks — like adding a knob of butter — that are some of the effortless ways you can make your hot chocolate even better.
Butter might be the last ingredient you'd think of adding to your hot chocolate, but here's why you should. The butter's high fat content makes your drink creamier, giving it a silky, luxurious mouthfeel. What's more, this fat also develops the drink's flavors, making it taste richer and more decadent while also thickening its texture. So, the next time you're making a hot chocolate, add around 2 teaspoons of butter before you pour in the boiling water and see the amazing impact this pantry staple has for yourself.
Other ways to improve your hot chocolate
If adding butter isn't quite enough for you, there are a few other ingredients you can use to make your hot chocolate better than ever before. Adding a pinch of salt will balance out your drink's flavors as well as enhancing its sweet and chocolatey notes. A great hack is to use salted butter — this way you get the benefits of two additional ingredients while only having to add one. If you're after an extra layer of sweetness, you can always drizzle on some caramel sauce; this sauce will complement your new and improved hot chocolate's buttery flavors. Feel free to also add a dash of warm spices such as cinnamon. (As anyone who's had a good cinnamon roll knows, cinnamon and butter is a heavenly combination.) As an added bonus, the cinnamon will further bring out the richness in your chocolate.
Instead of using water as the base for your drink, consider using milk. You could even swap a bit of this milk out for some heavy cream to make your hot chocolate even more indulgent. A great dairy-free alternative is coconut milk which has a similar richness to whole milk. It also boasts a subtle tropical flavor that will complement the chocolatey notes. So, start by adding butter to your hot chocolate, and get as creative as you please with any of these other worthy additions.