Hot Cocoa Vs Hot Chocolate: Is There A Difference?

There is nothing in the world like a mug of hot cocoa to warm you up on a cold day. Or is it hot chocolate? While they are often used interchangeably, hot cocoa and hot chocolate are actually two distinct beverages. They may look and taste similar, but the two contain different ingredients.

Hot chocolate is made with actual chocolate, which gets melted and mixed into hot milk, cream, water, or a combination of these liquids. Hot cocoa, on the other hand, is made by mixing unsweetened cocoa powder, sugar, and powdered milk into hot milk or water. The premixed packets that you empty into a cup and add hot water to are technically considered hot cocoa.

Hot chocolate is generally richer and thicker than hot cocoa because the former contains cocoa butter plus lecithin (which emulsifies the chocolate), and sometimes milk, all of which are in solid chocolate itself. That's why you can make hot chocolate so rich it coats your spoon. Added sweetener isn't necessary because the chocolate is already sweet. Different countries have their own versions, from luxurious French hot chocolate with fresh whipped cream to Colombian hot chocolate, which incorporates cubes of cheese.

For the most part, hot cocoa can be made more quickly since you're not waiting for the chocolate to melt; the cocoa powder and sugar dissolve rapidly in warm liquid, so hot cocoa is the way to go if you need your chocolate fix fast. It's also easier to control the sweetness level of hot cocoa, because you can vary how much sugar you add. With hot chocolate, you're at the mercy of how much sugar is already in the solid chocolate.