What Makes French Hot Chocolate Such A Luxurious Experience?

Hot chocolate is a hit in America, particularly around the winter holiday season when it is celebrated as a post-sledding treat and classic Christmas movie accompaniment. It's a pretty sweet, rather thin beverage that sometimes comes in the form of powders, syrups, and hollow chocolate orbs called bombs. It's often made with water and dotted with marshmallows. To really elevate it, condensed milk is a creamy ingredient that steps up the game nicely – or you can even add red wine to hot chocolate.

The French love hot chocolate, too, but the idea of making theirs with water is likely to make them cry into their Camembert. Hot chocolate isn't just a drink aimed at children in France, it's a way of life no matter how old you are. Sitting down at cafés, everyone from children to chicly-dressed adults look forward to cups of this special, warm chocolate which is often served with goblets of freshly whipped cream.

French hot chocolate (known as chocolat chaud) is made by stirring dark or bittersweet chocolate and a little sugar into hot milk. As it's heated, the chocolate becomes so rich and silky it could coat your spoon, and is worthy to be sipped slowly so as to enjoy every chocolaty ounce. You can order chocolat chaud any time of year in France, but it's particularly popular during the cold winter months. The experience is like drinking warm, melted chocolate, which undoubtedly tastes better at the end of a chilly day than under the hot sun. The whipped cream can either be stirred completely into the chocolate creating an extra creamy, cohesive drinkable dessert, or dolloped on top.