How To Order A Mexican Hot Chocolate-Inspired Drink From Starbucks

Hot chocolate ranks high on our list of warm, comforting, and totally satisfying beverages, particularly when you mix in condensed milk. Perfect for chilly days and holiday nights, the combination of creamy milk and rich chocolate tends to warm up cold bodies and souls with equal intensity. While you may think of it as a modern beverage, the origin of drinking chocolate actually dates back to the Mayan civilization in Mexico and Central America. And while you may love your hot chocolate as is, you may enjoy Mexican hot chocolate even more.

The nuanced flavors of this sweet treat have become so popular that you can even order a Mexican hot chocolate-inspired beverage from coffee magnate Starbucks. For a medium size, ask for a grande hot chocolate made with soy milk and no water, one and a half pumps of mocha syrup, one and a half pumps of white mocha syrup, and three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup. Request your barista to add cinnamon powder to the soy milk while it's being steamed. For comparison's sake, Starbucks' regular hot chocolate contains 2% milk and four pumps of mocha sauce, served with or without whipped cream.

The resulting beverage should taste sweet and chocolatey with a noticeable kick of cinnamon. Of course, if it's authenticity you want, you'll have to look outside the coffee house's doors.