Costco Holiday Foods You Should Pick Up On Your Next Trip

It's happening, fam! We are finally rounding that final lap on what, for most of us, may have felt like a marathon year. Never before has that magical, twinkly-lit, gingerbread-scented season of cheer been more welcome. It is also that time when we start eyeing Costco's aisles like Yuletide treasure hunters on a holiday mission. Christmas is peeking around the corner, and that Christmas killer instinct mode is kicking in, because you sense that clock ticking toward that famous 12-day countdown, and time is running short to snag those once-a-year finds that make our holiday tables sparkle (and our Costco carts just a little too full).

Every December, it feels like Costco turns into a wonderland of cozy comfort foods and festive treats, but if you blink, the best ones are gone! You know what we are talking about, and sadly, we've all been there. You spot that seasonal return (finally) of a cult-favorite dessert or an epic party platter and think, "I'll grab it next week," and then poof, the shelves are cleared out faster than you can say peppermint bark.

That's why this year, we're sounding the (jingle) bells now, chiming in on what to look out for. We've rounded up the most beloved, can't-miss holiday food and beverage finds that have Costco shoppers buzzing. Consider this your official Costco Christmas shopping game plan so you can stock up before the rest of the crowd pounces. We also added our merry little methodology at the end.