Costco Holiday Foods You Should Pick Up On Your Next Trip
It's happening, fam! We are finally rounding that final lap on what, for most of us, may have felt like a marathon year. Never before has that magical, twinkly-lit, gingerbread-scented season of cheer been more welcome. It is also that time when we start eyeing Costco's aisles like Yuletide treasure hunters on a holiday mission. Christmas is peeking around the corner, and that Christmas killer instinct mode is kicking in, because you sense that clock ticking toward that famous 12-day countdown, and time is running short to snag those once-a-year finds that make our holiday tables sparkle (and our Costco carts just a little too full).
Every December, it feels like Costco turns into a wonderland of cozy comfort foods and festive treats, but if you blink, the best ones are gone! You know what we are talking about, and sadly, we've all been there. You spot that seasonal return (finally) of a cult-favorite dessert or an epic party platter and think, "I'll grab it next week," and then poof, the shelves are cleared out faster than you can say peppermint bark.
That's why this year, we're sounding the (jingle) bells now, chiming in on what to look out for. We've rounded up the most beloved, can't-miss holiday food and beverage finds that have Costco shoppers buzzing. Consider this your official Costco Christmas shopping game plan so you can stock up before the rest of the crowd pounces. We also added our merry little methodology at the end.
Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas Jams
Tis the season when homemade goodness just makes the home feel more merry. You tell yourself you really ought to make homemade jam this year, and maybe you will find the time (you know, between the running around shopping for last-minute gifts, holiday party hosting... the list goes on). For us mere mortals, who just may not have those extra hours to spend simmering and jarring jams, Costco and Bonne Maman have paired up to save us this season.
Our salvation comes in the Bonne Maman 12 Days of Christmas Jams set, a cheery box filled with mini pots of French-made joy, each hiding a new surprise limited-edition flavor behind its numbered window. This year's version includes flavors like wild blueberry, cherry, fig, orange marmalade, raspberry, apricot, honey, a dreamy hazelnut chocolate spread, and more. But better move fast, because these sets are popular and tend to disappear faster than Santa's cookies once the kids have gone to sleep.
Perfect for topping scones, swirling into yogurt, or dressing up a holiday cheese board (and fans love that the glass jars are reusable), Bonne Maman really is the jam.
Kirkland Signature Crispy Crepes
We all have those tried-and-true, homemade cookie recipes to kickstart our holidays. But what about those Christmas cookies that we buy at the store? The ones that only appear once a year, leaving us to spend the remainder of the seasons pining away for them until they return once again (on repeat). For many of us, these cookies are from Costco and have a bit of a fancy French twist to them.
We are talking about the Kirkland Signature Crispy Crepes, delicate French biscuits wrapped in silky milk chocolate that bring Christmas cheer with every bite. Every year when they return to Costco's holiday aisles, we shoppers go absolutely wild. (We're talking boxes vanishing from pallets in a single weekend, y'all.)
They're everything we crave when the weather cools, featuring thin, buttery layers that somehow both melt away while also bringing a crisp crunch at the same time. And then there is that luxurious chocolate finish to contend with, which is one sweetness we will gladly surrender to again and again. Some reviewers even admit they have to limit their purchasing because these cookies don't last more than one day! So, stock up while you can, fam, because these crepe cookies are sure to disappear faster than even the presents under the tree.
Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection
Many Costco shoppers last year voiced their suspicions about (dare we say even ire?) as to whether or not Costco changed its peppermint bark recipe. And while the Kirkland brand does appear to have changed its peppermint bark formula over the years, we are glad to report that one minty confection that has stayed true to its classic roots is Ghirardelli. The Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection, currently stacked high at Costco each morning but often disappearing by day's end, is one of those iconic holiday staples that never disappoints. It is luscious, with rich chocolatey layers infused with just the right crunch of peppermint candy. Truth be told, it honestly feels like winter in a single bite or two.
And the price for this Costco holiday item also feels like a present when, for around $20 (prices vary by region), you get a generous assortment of these individually wrapped squares (40+ pieces). They taste amazing, look decorative and festive in a candy dish, and are the perfect sweet stocking stuffer for chocolate lovers of all ages, from kiddies to retirees.
There's just something about unwrapping that shiny striped foil that just feels like Christmas morning. You could safely say this Ghirardelli confection collection is peppermint chocolate perfection, worthy even of the man from the North Pole.
Stockmeyer Music Tin with Caramel Butter Biscuits
What's your go-to cookie recipe? For us, it just may be one that comes with its own Christmas soundtrack. There are many Costco seasonal items that make us smile, but the Stockmeyer Music Tin with caramel butter biscuits might just be the most joyfully delicious thing in the discount warehouse's delightful holiday lineup. Not only does this festive item tickle your taste buds, but it also elevates the effect by bringing Christmas music into the mix.
Part sweet treat, part Christmas keepsake, the Stockmeyer tin is filled with crave-worthy butter cookies with fantastic caramel filling (yes, we said cookies. Sheesh, it can get confusing with the Brits and their non-biscuit "biscuits"!). That flavor profile alone is music to our ears, but there is a twist, literally. The moment you twist the key on the actual tin, you hear "Let It Snow" chime out ... while the tin slowly spins. Talk about being extra and doing the most! But it is such a merry Christmas vibe, we aren't even mad at it.
In fact, this little seasonal Stockmeyer tin has become a viral sensation. These Costco tins are blowing up online right now, and the golden, crisp, and just sweet enough shortbread-type cookies actually hold their own alongside the snazzy, reusable collectible vessel. The best part? After the cookies have been devoured (which won't take long), you can use the tin again and again.
Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Kit
Let's be honest, holiday hosting can be a lot. Between decking the walls with holiday decor, wrapping gifts, and creating a winter wonderland worthy of your wonderful family, keeping that cheery Christmas energy high while greeting an endless line of guests who pop over unannounced may just be the tipping point that threatens to send us all over the edge. With all that on our plates, come Christmas party time at our pad, the idea of assembling a picture-perfect charcuterie board can feel daunting. Luckily for us, Costco, as always, comes through for the fam, this time with its Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Kit.
A total lifesaver that makes holiday entertaining effortless, this ready-to-serve party platter is stacked with everything you need to wow guests, from prosciutto and salami to chorizo nuggets, Asiago and provolone cheeses, plus Greek olives, milk chocolate almonds, and even a mini jar of Mike's Hot Honey for that sweet-and-spicy drizzle option that just elevates the flavor profile to primo yummmm level. Unlike the IKEA furniture kits that still haunt many nightmares, this party platter comes put together flawlessly, right out of the package (no assembly required).
There is even a storage cover and serving board. It's no wonder social media is calling this one of Costco's best selections of the season. Like any favorite Christmas gift, just unwrap and feel the joy.
Amylu Cranberry & Jalapeno Chicken Meatballs
We have helped you figure out exactly how many appetizers you need based on the size of your party, but what about when it comes down to picking which appetizers to choose? Never fear, fam. Costco has you covered. Amylu's brand has joined forces with Costco to give us a festive twist we didn't know we needed this Christmas. We love it so much, we just can't seem to stop talking about it, in fact. It's the Amylu Cranberry & Jalapeno Chicken Meatballs, and these little bite-size sensations are pure holiday-meets-party perfection.
Costco fans are already hunting down these juicy, flavorful, and totally unique finds that can only be described as savory with just a kiss of sweetness and the faintest hint of heat. Each bite hits that perfect balance that toes the line between bliss and being too bold. You have the tart pop of cranberry co-mingling with the warmth of mild jalapeno like they're fast friends at a holiday party, and then antibiotic-free chicken is added to the recipe, acting like the edible wrapping it is for this truly delicious gift.
They're gluten-free, pork-free, and ready in minutes, making them ideal for any Christmas gathering, and fans online say they're even better reheated or simmered in a glaze (try a sweet BBQ for extra holiday flair).
Olipop Holiday Variety Pack
Okay, fam, this one's for the wellness crew who still loves a little sparkle in their holiday sips. The Olipop Holiday Variety Pack has officially hit Costco shelves, and yes, we're all collectively geeking out over it. You could safely say this collection is popping off, with yummy soda flavors like Crisp Apple, Ginger Ale, and Vintage Cola.
It is a festive 15-can set that is party-ready and a perfect addition to your usual run-of-the-mill, humdrum soda stash. Not only does it taste good by all accounts, but it is also advertised as being better for you (your gut in particular), with each can packing a super cocktail of prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanical ingredients. This means you can sip guilt-free while staying merry and bright thanks to each can containing just 3–5 grams of sugar and a surprising 6 grams of fiber.
Yes, fam, this isn't your average holiday pop, especially the Crisp Apple flavor, which fans swear tastes just like sparkling cider. Even the cans look like they're ready to join the annual Christmas party, decked out in cheerful, wintery designs that are undeniably holiday-themed. So, this year, go with your gut and choose Costco's holiday Olipop collaboration before sales, and supplies, fizzle out.
Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend (K-Cups)
We have already given you the run-down on the festive flavors from Starbucks' 2025 holiday menu you have to try, but what about those times when you want some Starbucks holiday cheer at home? Costco meets that desire with its Starbucks Holiday Blend offering, perfectly packaged in a massive box of 72 convenient K-Cup pods. Fans online wait all year for its triumphant return, and it would appear the unchecked excitement is totally justified. In fact, for many of us, this near-endless supply of K-Cups just may be the only way we're making it through December (highly caffeinated and fully charged).
Think of it like having the best of Starbucks' seasonal magic, but without the coffee shop chaos, and the only electric buzz coming from the caffeine in your home-brewed cup of pure Christmas coziness. And if you pair your sips with shortbread cookies, cinnamon rolls, or a quick dash of whipped cream if you're feeling extra one morning, all the better.
The fact that there are a whopping 72 K-Cups to keep you company this Christmas is also reason to celebrate, because running out of your favorite seasonal coffee mid-December is basically the adult version of getting sticks in your stockings. So, cheers to this holiday favorite find, and to keeping the holiday spirit (and the caffeine levels) steady all season long.
McCormick Finishing Sugars Variety Pack
For you holiday celebrators who live for a kitchen dusted in flour and sugar and scented with nutmeg and cinnamon, McCormick's Finishing Sugars Variety Pack will absolutely send you. Glittery, yummy, and more festive than any sad, plain version, Costco's exclusive three-pack of these cheery sprinkling crystals has the sweetest lineup. You really just can't go wrong with a trio like Chocolate Hazelnut, Candy Cane, and English Toffee.
Putting your average sprinkles to shame, these sugars are the baking accoutrement ammunition you need this Christmas, challenging you to shake off that boring, regular Christmas baked goods energy. And in its place? Dust on some sparkle, texture, and a holiday helping of flavor that effortlessly transforms regular cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, and more into proper Christmas confections.
To say fans are obsessed with how effortless these sprinkles make holiday baking would be an understatement. Comments online confirm that we all just can't seem to wait to absolutely assault our sugar cookies with their colorful crystals, swirl them into our fancy Christmas buttercreams, or just edge the rim of a mug of Ho-Ho hot chocolate. So, go on, sprinkle the schizzle out of your sweet treats this season. McCormicks will just be out here making American holidays awesome, and there is no debating that.
Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round
This next crazy cool Costco Christmas pick is one that looks like it came straight out of a rustic European bakery tucked away on a cobblestone lane. But we assure you, fam, it is here, in 2026, in our favorite concrete jungle discount warehouse, just in time to inhale this holiday season. We are talking about the Costco Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round, that hearty, wholesome loaf that essentially announces the holidays have officially begun. And thanks to this tart, sweet, loaded-with-goodness loaf, that start is going swimmingly.
Dense, fragrant, and studded with juicy cranberries and crunchy walnuts, this holiday bread is one that brings all the boys, girls, and empty Costco cards to the yard. You know when bread somehow manages to be both soft and moist in the middle, yet golden-crusted on the outside, providing that perfect crunch on the onset, followed by the rest of the bite just melting in your mouth? Yeah. That.
Although perfect on its own, the loaf could also be toasted and slathered with butter and honey, warmed in the oven with brie and fig jam for a holiday appetizer that is absolute fire, or even gifted whole to a beloved friend or popover guest. So, add a loaf (or three) to your cart when you spot it this season, because this Christmas steal won't loaf around on shelves long.
La Colombe Holiday Draft Latte Pack
Caffeine lovers, rejoice, because Costco has just dropped the most magical way to skip the coffee shop rush this season. The La Colombe Holiday Draft Latte Pack is officially here, fam, and it's giving us everything we love about a cafe run, minus the line, the insane price tag, and the heaping side helping (or hurting?) of stress.
This popular 12-pack includes the dream team of holiday flavors (looking at you, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla), each one creamy, frothy, and perfectly chilled. These sips are like the level of cool we all aspired to in middle school, maybe still do if we are being completely honest! They are so chic that fans are stocking up like they're going out of style, and honestly (we hate to break it to you), they kind of do. That just makes Costco seasonal finds all the more special.
You can keep them in your fridge to enjoy yourself, or have them on hand for last-minute unannounced guests. Honestly, they are just good anytime. Unsurprisingly, Costco once again has understood the assignment, making our holidays brighter, buzzier, and just a little more merry, one caffeinated Christmasy sip at a time.
Methodology
We didn't just stroll the aisles for this holiday roundup. We scoured the internet like true Costco sleuths. Our picks come straight from the most passionate corners of the foodie world, from holiday gift guide roundups to viral TikToks and Reddit threads, and even user reviews from shoppers just like you. We compared taste tests, packaging buzz, sell-out history, and pure festive vibes to find the seasonal Costco gems everyone's talking about (and hoarding).